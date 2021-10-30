 Skip to main content
Buffalo State falls to 0-8 in loss to Brockport
Buffalo State struck for two second half touchdown passes, but remained winless in eight games, falling to Brockport 41-16 on Saturday at Coyer Field.

The visiting Golden Eagles (6-2, 3-1 Liberty League) built a 20-0 halftime and had a 210-7 advantage in rushing yards.

The host Bengals (0-8, 0-4 Liberty League) scored on a 73-yard pass from Thomas Dupee to Tariq Nelson in the third quarter and a 6-yard pass from Cam Sionko (Grand Island) to Cam Crosier (Kenmore West) in the fourth.

Buffalo State will be on the road against Hobart in Geneva at 1 p.m. Saturday in its next game.

