Buffalo State, ECC set to return to football after lost 2020 seasons

On defense, the most experienced player is linebacker Devin Delmont, a senior from who was second on the team with 85 tackles and had eight tackles for loss in 2019. Linebacker Mike Drywa and defensive back Darren Thompson (St. Joe’s) are others. Another experienced returnee is senior Cole Jenkins, who was named as the Special Teams U All-American Watch List as one of the best draft-eligible long snappers in college football.

The Bengals have hardly any offensive players who registered statistics in 2019. One is wide receiver Nas Jackson (St. Joe’s), who caught 11 passes for 150 yards as a sophomore two seasons ago. Cam Sionko (Grand Island) is the only quarterback on the roster who has attempted a pass for Buffalo State. He has thrown three incompletions. Sionko was a four-year starter at Grand Island.

Veteran coach Paul Vosburgh, a Lockport native who played at the long-departed DeSales High School, will bring a St. John Fisher team that will be looking for a third consecutive victory over the Bengals to even the series between the schools. Buffalo State leads 12-11.