Buffalo State begins search for football coach

Buffalo State has begun a national search for a new head football coach, an athletic spokesman at the the college confirmed Wednesday.

Christian Ozolins, who has served as interim coach since 2019, tweeted an apparent farewell message on Wednesday afternoon, indicating that his service has ended.

"I would like to to say Thank you to Buffalo State College, athletic directors Jerry Boyes and Renee Carlineo for the opportunity over the past 18 years to be a part of the Bengal football program. I take with me a lot of great memories from the sidelines of Coyer Field. “

Nate Smith, assistant director of athletics for sports information and student support, confirmed that Buffalo State has begun a search for a new head coach, and that a search committee is being formed among athletics department personnel and others in the college administration.

Ozolins was head coach for the 2019 and 2021 seasons. The 2020 season was not played because of Covid-19 restrictions. In his two seasons, the Bengals were a combined 1-19, with the only victory over Rochester in 2019. The record for the past season that was completed with a 41-6 loss at home to St. Lawrence last Saturday was 0-10.