Buffalo native Sisti has 500 wins as Mercyhurst women's women's hockey coach

Buffalo native and Canisius College graduate Michael Sisti will attempt to add to his impressive record as head women's hockey coach at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., when the Lakers host on RIT on Wednesday.
Sisti already is in select company as only the second coach in NCAA Division I women's hockey history with 500 career wins. He earned his 499th and 500th victories when the Lakers defeated RIT twice, 2-1 and 5-1, in December.
After Wednesday's game at Mercyhurst, the Lakers are scheduled to face RIT again Thursday in Rochester.
This is Sisti's 22nd season as head women's coach at Mercyhurst. He scored 74 goals and 163 points in four seasons as a left wing for Canisius before he began his coaching career as an assistant coach under Brian Cavanaugh with the Golden Griffins for three seasons. He then moved on to the Mercyhurst men's hockey coaching staff for six seasons. In 1999, he was named the first women's coach in Mercyhurst history.
Since starting women's ice hockey under Sisti, the Lakers have captured 17 regular season conference championships and 15 conference postseason championships. Mercyhurst also has appeared in 13 NCAA Tournaments and four Frozen Fours that included being the 2009 runner-up.
Sisti was named Division I Coach of the Year in 2005, along with being named USCHO.com Coach of the Year in 2007. Sisti has been a finalist for Division I Coach of the Year six times and was named CHA Coach of the Year eight times, including 2019-20, when the Lakers went 21-10-5 and won the conference tournament championship game 2-1 in overtime over Robert Morris at Buffalo's LECOM Harborcenter.
This season's Mercyhurst teams includes two athletes from Western New York – Jersey Phillips from Cheektowaga and Mary Kromer from Angola. Phillips was the second-leading scorer in 2019-20 in the Western New York Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation regular season with 40 points, including 22 goals. She played for regular-season champion LID (Lancaster-Iroquois-Depew). Kromer had 29 points, including 16 goals for FLOP (Frontier-Lake Shore-Orchard Park) in the Fed.
Phillips and Kromer were in the lineup in Mercyhurst's first two two league wins against RIT in December, with Phillips registering one assist.
The only other women's coach with 500 wins is Mark Johnson of Wisconsin, the son of the late Wisconsin men's, U.S. Olympic and Pittsburgh Penguins coach Bob Johnson. Mark Johnson played 11 seasons with 508 points in 669 career games for Hartford, St. Louis and New Jersey.