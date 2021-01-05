Buffalo native Sisti has 500 wins as Mercyhurst women's women's hockey coach

Buffalo native and Canisius College graduate Michael Sisti will attempt to add to his impressive record as head women's hockey coach at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., when the Lakers host on RIT on Wednesday.

Sisti already is in select company as only the second coach in NCAA Division I women's hockey history with 500 career wins. He earned his 499th and 500th victories when the Lakers defeated RIT twice, 2-1 and 5-1, in December.

After Wednesday's game at Mercyhurst, the Lakers are scheduled to face RIT again Thursday in Rochester.

This is Sisti's 22nd season as head women's coach at Mercyhurst. He scored 74 goals and 163 points in four seasons as a left wing for Canisius before he began his coaching career as an assistant coach under Brian Cavanaugh with the Golden Griffins for three seasons. He then moved on to the Mercyhurst men's hockey coaching staff for six seasons. In 1999, he was named the first women's coach in Mercyhurst history.

Since starting women's ice hockey under Sisti, the Lakers have captured 17 regular season conference championships and 15 conference postseason championships. Mercyhurst also has appeared in 13 NCAA Tournaments and four Frozen Fours that included being the 2009 runner-up.