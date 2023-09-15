It almost feels as if the University at Buffalo football team shouldn’t get fooled again, even as the Bulls prepare to face one of college football’s more unique and more deceptive offenses.

The Bulls have experience in facing the spread option. UB (0-2) hosts Liberty (2-0) at noon Saturday at UB Stadium, and it will be the third time in as many seasons that the Bulls prepare to defend against it.

Jamey Chadwell, Liberty’s first-year coach, held the same position at Coastal Carolina from 2019-22, and the Chanticleers challenged the Bulls with that offense in 2021 and 2022.

“They’re going to use motions, they’re going to use shifts, they’re going to use anything to get us to take our eyes off what they want to do,” UB safety Marcus Fuqua said.

It’s a scheme that confounds some opponents, and one that the college football fan doesn’t see often. Some variation of the spread option or triple option has been run by only a handful of teams in recent years, including Georgia Tech, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coastal Carolina.

UB defensive coordinator Robert Wright saw a variation of it last season when he was a senior defensive analyst at Duke, and the Blue Devils faced Georgia Tech and Kansas. Wright explained the Jayhawks’ offense – crafted by former UB head coach Lance Leipold and former UB offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki – incorporates elements of the triple option.

Some college defensive coordinators spend months preparing to face that type of offense; UMass coach Don Brown, when he was the defensive coordinator at Michigan in 2017, said he spent five months game-planning to face Air Force’s triple option.

“Your first four opponents, in general, you’re going to take a big deep dive into them over the summer,” Wright said. “When you get to an exotic offense like this, even more so. It helps, with the fact that this staff was at Coastal last year, so we’ve played them, and you have a good idea of what they’re doing. It’s not like you’re taking a first look at it, but there’s a lot of preparation because it’s very different than what you face, week in and week out.”

The spread option

The spread option offense involves every player, thrives on misdirection and forces defenses to play 11-on-11 football. It produces plays of quarterback reads and blockings, and it forces a defense to be diligent in its individual assignments.

Fuqua first saw it during his sophomore year at Southfield (Mich.) A&T High School, when his team faced Utica Eisenhower of Shelby Township, Mich. Utica Eisenhower ran the triple option and beat Southfield A&T that year, Fuqua said, and defending the offense required discipline and composure.

Liberty is in its first year of using the spread option and, while the Flames are still going through some growing pains, they are tied for sixth in the country in rushing offense (248 yards per game) and have rushed for 496 yards and passed for 419 in their first two games combined.

In a 33-17 win last weekend against New Mexico State, the Flames ran for 250 yards and threw for 276. Chadwell aims for a better offensive balance against UB.

“What you saw us do in the second game (against Bowling Green) was more of what we want to be,” Chadwell told reporters in Lynchburg, Va., this week.

“If we can run the ball consistently when everybody knows you need to run, when we can do that, that opens up so much more in our passing game and our guys get a lot of one-on-one opportunities. For us to be successful, we have to be able to do that.”

Defending the spread option

Because the spread option relies on misdirection, defenders need to focus on their assignments, as opposed to where and how the ball is moved by the offense.

“When you’ve got an offense that does a lot of movement, you’ve got to focus more on your gap and what you’re doing, on top of everything else, because that’s when guys get confused,” UB defensive tackle George Wolo said in 2021, when the Bulls prepared to face Coastal Carolina for the first time.

The Bulls surely will fall back on their experience, having faced the spread option twice in the last two years. The 2021 matchup was a learning experience. After a 28-25 loss to the Chanticleers in September of 2021 at UB Stadium, UB pointed out its lack of full pursuit to the ball, as Coastal Carolina accrued 444 yards, including quarterback Grayson McCall’s 232 yards and three touchdowns on 13 for 19 passing.

In 2022, containing the offense wasn’t an issue for UB in a 38-26 loss at Coastal Carolina. Holding onto the ball was the problem. A pair of fourth-quarter turnovers by the Bulls set up scoring drives for the Chanticleers, who forced UB to kick four field goals on its first five scoring drives.

“The positive thing for us is that there’s a lot of familiarity with what we’ve defended, at least in the past,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “They’re not the exact same (as Coastal Carolina), but they do a phenomenal job.

“You look at our last two years defending that offense, we’ve been able to put ourselves in a position to win the game in the fourth quarter.”

The spread option can be defended. Mistakes, though, can’t be made.

“You have to make sure you have great eye discipline, because they’re always trying to trick you,” UB linebacker Shaun Dolac said. “They’re always trying to motion, and trying to get you to look away from your responsibility. Once they can do that, they’re going to be able to go run all over you.”

Chadwell doesn’t see a winless team as a “gimme” game, either. He knows the Bulls won’t be intimidated, and doesn’t expect the Bulls to play down to their winless record, particularly given their knowledge of his offense.

“(Linguist) knows how to get the ship right and we shared with our team, one, it’s hard going on the road, and two, they’re the most talented team we’re playing, in regards to their record,” Chadwell said.

“If we’re not ready to go, they’ll smack us in the face and beat us.”