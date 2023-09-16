The University at Buffalo football team prepares to say hello, again, to Jamey Chadwell. The Bulls didn’t expect a greeting this season, though.

Chadwell is in his first year as coach at Liberty, which faces UB at noon Saturday at UB Stadium. It is the third time in as many seasons the Bulls will face Chadwell, who coached at Coastal Carolina from 2017-22. The Chanticleers beat the Bulls in 2021 and in 2022.

How UB football prepares to face Liberty’s new yet confounding offense The Bulls have experience in facing the spread option. UB (0-2) hosts Liberty (2-0) at noon Saturday at UB Stadium, and it will be the third time in as many seasons that the Bulls prepare to defend against it.

College football games are scheduled years in advance – UB-Liberty was scheduled in 2017 – so no one could forecast Chadwell’s third meeting with the Bulls in as many years.

“That’s the nature of college football,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said. “There’s so many moving pieces involved. I don’t plan for, really, anything, of what you may see because of the nature of transient staffs and rosters and people and transfers.”

Liberty looks to go 2-0 against teams from the Mid-American Conference’s East Division. Liberty opened the season with a 34-24 win against Bowling Green.

Four takeaways for UB football as it prepares to face Liberty The UB Bulls have to move forward from the chagrin of a 40-37 loss to Fordham, a Football Championship Subdivision program, and now have to avoid opening the season 0-3 for the second time in as many years.

One has to wonder if Chadwell took the job, knowing he had enough advance scouting on the Bulls. Or if it was just the five-year contract that will pay him $4 million annually – quite the bump from the base salary of $900,000 he made at Coastal Carolina.

Kickoff: Noon Saturday, UB Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: ESPN 1520

Records: Liberty 2-0, UB 0-2

Last game: Liberty defeated New Mexico State 33-17; UB lost to Fordham 40-37

Odds: Liberty by 3.5

History: Liberty leads, 2-0. The Flames defeated the Bulls 35-17 on Sept. 14, 2019, in Lynchburg, Va.

UB on offense: UB quarterback Cole Snyder has thrown for 459 yards and five touchdowns on 50 of 71 passing, and has yet to be intercepted. The Bulls have used 12 receivers so far, led by Marlyn Johnson (11 catches for 134 yards, two touchdowns), Cole Harrity (11-104-2) and DJ Harding (2-66-1). UB, though, has run for only 219 yards and two touchdowns on 60 carries, and only Mike Washington, Ron Cook Jr., Jacqez Barksdale and Snyder have gotten carries.

Liberty on offense: Liberty’s spread option produces plays off quarterback reads and blockings, and forces a defense to be diligent in its individual assignments. Liberty has three rushers with at least 125 yards (Quinton Cooley, Billy Lucas and Kaidon Salter), part of a balanced offense (496 rushing yards, 419 passing). Liberty’s offense is also time-consuming. It had a nine-minute drive in the second half against New Mexico State.

UB on defense: The Bulls have previously seen the spread option. The offense was a trademark of Chadwell’s at Coastal Carolina, but UB’s pass rush and pass defense (which has allowed 498 yards) need to firm up against Liberty. Fordham picked this apart once it found its footing. UB will also be without safety Devin Grant in the first half against the Flames. He was UB’s leading tackler and had two pass breakups against Fordham, but was ejected at the start of second half for targeting.

Liberty on defense: Liberty needs to contain a run game that is already underwhelming. Liberty’s run defense has allowed 180.5 rushing yards per game, and its pass defense has allowed 153 yards per game. Liberty also has seven interceptions and five pass breakups in its first two games, and linebacker Tyren Dupree leads the Flames with 21 tackles.

UB on special teams: Many will point to Alex McNulty’s missed 54-yard field goal attempt in the final minute against Fordham as the big gaffe, but a FiveThirtyEight.com piece in 2022 found the probabilities of kickers making late-game kicks diminished in the first month of the season. The bigger special teams concern for the Bulls is returns. Cook muffed a punt that set up the Rams at the UB 11, and Julius Loughridge’s touchdown helped the Rams rally from a 21-3 deficit. Cook acknowledged after the loss that there was a communication issue on the play.

Liberty on special teams: Kicking is a problem area for the Flames. Teagen Lenderink is 4-for-5 on field goals, but has been spotty on extra points, as Liberty has allowed three blocked kicks – one went in, and two were blocked. Chadwell joked that “we probably lead the country in that statistic,” and he’s not incorrect. Only Liberty and Clemson had two kicks blocked – and UB has blocked two kicks – in the first two games of the season.

Worth noting: No, that’s not a roster error. The Bulls and the Flames each have a defensive end named C.J. Bazile, although the two are not related. UB’s C.J. Bazile has eight tackles this season and is from Bayonne, New Jersey. Liberty’s C.J. Bazile Jr. has three tackles and three quarterback hurries, and is from Miami.

Prediction: Liberty 31, UB 30