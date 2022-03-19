Buffalo family again roots for Richmond, years after daughter was killed in hot-air balloon crash

Evan Lewis went digging through his belongings as soon as the University of Richmond men’s basketball team was assigned to open the NCAA Tournament in Buffalo.
It didn’t take long to find his Richmond Swimming T-shirt.
A year after the tragic death of Natalie Lewis, cards and remembrances have come pouring into her family, underscoring what a special person she was and how deeply she touched
“When I heard the Spiders were coming to Buffalo, I was ecstatic,” Lewis said Friday afternoon. “I was so excited, so happy. It was almost like she was here with us.”
Evan and Patricia Lewis’ middle child, Natalie, a Buffalo native and star swimmer at Nardin Academy and later Richmond, was the director of basketball operations for the Spiders’ women’s basketball team until she died in a hot air balloon crash in 2014. She was 24 years old.
Nearly eight years later, Lewis’ parents embraced the opportunity to again don the school’s colors and root for the Spiders in their hometown. They jumped and clapped and screamed at the top of their lungs as the 12th-seeded Richmond men’s basketball team pulled the first major upset of this year’s NCAA Tournament, defeating fifth-seeded Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa 67-63 in a first-round game Thursday night at KeyBank Center.
“That was a tremendous effort, particularly a great defensive effort against one of the best offenses in the country," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said.
Richmond (24-12) will play fourth-seeded Big East regular-season champ Providence (26-5) in a second-round game Saturday for the opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16. Lewis’ parents will be there.
“Our family had a choice,” Patricia Lewis said. “We could have embraced and loved Richmond, or we could have just said, ‘That city, that’s where our daughter died. I don’t want anything to do with it anymore.’ And you know what? It’s so much better to love and embrace and be thankful, because then you see all the gifts keep unfolding.
“We embrace the life Natalie had. We’re thankful for her life. We’re thankful for her passion. We just want to live the way she would want us to live.”
Natalie Lewis was a decorated swimmer at Nardin Academy, winning several gold and silver medals at the Empire State Games and setting All-Catholic League records in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley. She continued her swimming career at Richmond and graduated in 2011 with a degree in education before being recruited to join the athletic department.
The men’s and women’s basketball team staffs share a suite on campus.
Everyone remembers Natalie as someone with a happy smile and an infectious personality, a natural beauty who shined a light on the
“I can say that Natalie is by far the most genuine, honest, positive, fun-loving person that I have ever met,” Richmond men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney told the Lewis family in a 2014 voice message, which Patricia Lewis played for The Buffalo News. “I look for her smile and the sparkle in her eye in my children and I can tell you that it’s so rare and so beautiful, and to see it in someone else is so special. I always looked forward to our conversations and her perspective, which was always 100% positive and filled with love and patience and encouragement. Always. I think her life and her approach to life should be celebrated by all of us.”
Lewis was one of three people who died in May 2014 after the hot-air balloon they were riding in struck a live utility line and burst into flames during a hot-air balloon festival near Richmond.
Ginny Doyle, the associate head coach of the Richmond women’s basketball team, and the pilot also were killed.
“It’s the most devastating thing that has happened at Richmond,” Mooney told The News on Friday. “It was so close to all of us. … I still think the athletic department hasn’t necessarily recovered. It was just so stunning. It was beyond tragic and something that I think we all feel to this day.
“For me, the last time I was in Buffalo was at her funeral. And for her family, the last time that they were with Natalie, she was in Richmond. Hopefully that helps, because you try to keep her tremendous spirit alive by the things that we do every day, and hopefully the Spiders playing well and having great energy and emotion reminds them of Natalie and makes it so her legacy and her spirit live on.”
Lewis’ memory lives on throughout Western New York.
The Roman Catholic Diocese presents the annual Natalie Mattimore Lewis Kindness Counts Character Award, which provides students with tuition assistance.
Nardin presents the annual “Heart of Nardin” award in her honor, recognizing students for being hardworking, humble and kind.
There’s an annual swim meet named after her each May at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in the Town of Tonawanda.
And the Buffalo Police Athletic League’s tennis program was renamed “Love to Serve” in her memory.
A scholarship or award of some sort is in the works at Richmond, Evan Lewis said from the drivers’ seat of his car, which he drove to the arena for Thursday’s game.
A tiny frame with a photo of Natalie hangs from the rearview mirror.
“I don’t even know if this is really a story,” Patricia Lewis said. “But there are so many people that lose their kids and I don’t want anyone to fall into despair. That’s all. Embrace this beautiful life that we’re living. We’ve all got to be thankful. Just having the Spiders in town feels great.
“Who knows what will happen? But miracles are all around us.”