Buffalo family again roots for Richmond, years after daughter was killed in hot-air balloon crash

“Our family had a choice,” Patricia Lewis said. “We could have embraced and loved Richmond, or we could have just said, ‘That city, that’s where our daughter died. I don’t want anything to do with it anymore.’ And you know what? It’s so much better to love and embrace and be thankful, because then you see all the gifts keep unfolding.

“We embrace the life Natalie had. We’re thankful for her life. We’re thankful for her passion. We just want to live the way she would want us to live.”

Natalie Lewis was a decorated swimmer at Nardin Academy, winning several gold and silver medals at the Empire State Games and setting All-Catholic League records in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley. She continued her swimming career at Richmond and graduated in 2011 with a degree in education before being recruited to join the athletic department.

The men’s and women’s basketball team staffs share a suite on campus.

Natalie Lewis’ gifts were evident beyond the swimming pool Everyone remembers Natalie as someone with a happy smile and an infectious personality, a natural beauty who shined a light on the

