Buffalo-born Al Durham, Providence crush Richmond to advance to Sweet 16

Al Durham leaves his birthplace with a berth in the Sweet 16.
The Buffalo-born guard provided an early spark and No. 4-seeded Providence routed No. 12-seeded Richmond, 79-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night at KeyBank Center. The victory propels the Big East regular season champion Friars beyond the first weekend of the tournament for the first time since advancing to the Elite Eight in 1997.
Providence (27-5) will play No. 1-seeded Kansas (30-6) on Friday in Chicago.
“I just can’t tell you how grateful I feel for our players, our college, our city,” said Providence coach Ed Cooley, the Big East coach of the year. “It’s hard to get to this point. We’re just a little school that everybody says, ‘Oh, it’s Providence.’ Well, Providence is in the damn building.”
Noah Horchler had 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Friars, who had five players finish in double-figure scoring.
Durham, who was born in Buffalo before his family moved to Georgia when he was an infant, scored 13 points, followed by A.J. Reeves with 12 and Jared Bynum and Nate Watson with 10.
Justin Minaya added nine points for the Friars, who shot 51.9% from the field and a scorching 54.5% from 3-point range, hitting 12 of 22 from beyond the arc.
“We’re dangerous when we’re hitting from all cylinders inside and out,” Reeves said. “We have a lot of threats on this team both on the offensive end and on the defensive end, and when we play like this, I feel like we’re the best team in the country.”
Nathan Cayo had a game-high 18 points on 9 of 11 shooting for Richmond (24-13), the Atlantic 10 Tournament champion. Grant Golden scored 10.
But nobody else had more than five points for the Spiders, who shot just 39.6% from the field and a measly 4.5% from 3-point range, hitting just 1 of 22 shots from long range.
“We just weren’t good enough,” said Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, who shot 2 for 10 from the field and 0 for 7 from long range, finishing with four points after scoring a game-high 24 in a first-round victory against Iowa. “Whether or not that was because we were tired or whatnot, this is what you play basketball for. You got to find ways to get around being tired.”
Providence entered the NCAA Tournament on the heels of a blowout loss to Creighton, 85-58, in a conference semifinal last week at Madison Square Garden, which they said motivated them entering the NCAA field. The Friars defeated 13th-seeded South Dakota State, 66-57, in a Midwest Region first-round game Thursday.
Kansas won the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships, then crushed Texas Southern, 83-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and topped Creighton, 79-72, in the second round in Fort Worth, Texas.
Richmond upended No. 5-seeded Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa, 67-63, in the first round Thursday, after twice rallying from double-digit deficits to win four games in four days and capture an unlikely A-10 Tournament title as a six seed.
“The finality of this tournament is hard,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said, “but what our guys and especially our seniors have done for us and what they’ve meant to the school and the program is beyond words.”
The Spiders were in the NCAA field for the first time since 2011, when they defeated Vanderbilt and Morehead State as a 12 seed before falling to Kansas in the Sweet 16.
Their hopes of a return trip were quickly extinguished by the Friars, who had an overwhelming size advantage and dominated nearly all facets of the game.
Providence scored the first seven points, opened on a 10-2 run and took a double-digit advantage, at 18-8, on a 3-pointer by Horchler less than seven minutes into the first half.
Providence led 39-24 at the break and opened the second half on an 8-2 run to push its advantage past 20 points.
It grew to as large as 30 points, at 71-41, with about 7½ minutes to play.
“We knew they were a comfortable team playing from behind and they came back in the last five, six games,” Durham said. “So we wanted to come out with a ‘zero-zero’ mentality. We start the first half and then the start of the second half, just energetic, strong, and gritty.”