Buffalo-born Al Durham, Providence crush Richmond to advance to Sweet 16

Kansas won the Big 12 regular season and tournament championships, then crushed Texas Southern, 83-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and topped Creighton, 79-72, in the second round in Fort Worth, Texas.

Richmond upended No. 5-seeded Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa, 67-63, in the first round Thursday, after twice rallying from double-digit deficits to win four games in four days and capture an unlikely A-10 Tournament title as a six seed.

“The finality of this tournament is hard,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said, “but what our guys and especially our seniors have done for us and what they’ve meant to the school and the program is beyond words.”

The Spiders were in the NCAA field for the first time since 2011, when they defeated Vanderbilt and Morehead State as a 12 seed before falling to Kansas in the Sweet 16.

Their hopes of a return trip were quickly extinguished by the Friars, who had an overwhelming size advantage and dominated nearly all facets of the game.

Providence scored the first seven points, opened on a 10-2 run and took a double-digit advantage, at 18-8, on a 3-pointer by Horchler less than seven minutes into the first half.