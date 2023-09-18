The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will have its coach under contract until the end of the 2027-28 season.

The UB athletic department announced Monday that it has agreed to a one-year contract extension with coach Becky Burke, who was hired in April 2022. Burke’s extension comes after her first season at UB; the women’s basketball team was 12-16 and 7-11 in the Mid-American Conference, and lost to Toledo in overtime, 75-74, in a first-round game of the MAC Tournament in March.

UB did not initially release the terms of Burke’s contract extension, but a UB athletic department spokesperson told The Buffalo News that there are no changes to Burke's salary or buyout terms, and that the contract was amended to include a bonus structure for a potential Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament appearance by the Bulls.

According to her original contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, Burke earns an annual base salary of $190,000 and additional annual compensation of $60,000. The original contract, agreed upon in April 2022 and signed by Burke on Aug. 26, 2022, runs through April 4, 2027.

In a statement released by the athletic department on social media, Burke said it was an “easy decision” to remain at Buffalo.

"I am so appreciative to have an athletics director who believes in what we are doing day in and day out in this program to ensure that our young women are taken care of, graduate and have the best chance possible to compete for championships,” Burke said in the statement.

"I believe we now have one of the best coaching staffs in the Mid-American Conference and we are exactly where we want to be from a recruiting standpoint. I'm excited to turn the corner in year two with this year's team and continue our mission to win a fourth MAC championship at Buffalo. The city of Buffalo and our fan base have been absolutely incredible to my wife and I and we are thrilled to call Buffalo home."

In the athletic department’s statement, UB vice president and director of athletics Mark Alnutt highlighted Burke’s leadership with the basketball team, its academic success and its community service initiatives.

“This offseason, she successfully rebuilt the roster and added an experienced coaching staff with Western New York ties,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Coach Burke as she builds this championship-caliber program."

UB opens the 2023-24 season Nov. 6 against Canisius at Alumni Arena. UB has three new assistant coaches in former Buffalo State standout Jacey Brooks, Cardinal O'Hara graduate James Ewing and former Daemen standout Erin Sinnott. They replace Wyatt Foust, Asia Dozier and Candyce Wheeler, who resigned after a season at UB.