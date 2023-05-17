Each time Bryson Wilson has faced Ryan Sabol on the basketball court, it’s turned into a personal affair. Wilson means that in the best way, in talking about a friend he’s made through the sport.

Pleasantries, though, have been cast aside when Wilson and Sabol have shared the court, whether it’s in a high school game in the Washington, D.C., area or in a summer-league game.

“I want to go at his neck, and he wants to go at mine, and that’s happened a couple times, especially when we’ve matched up against each other,” Wilson said. “Most of those games, he’s gone off, or I’ve gone off, and it’s been pretty good.”

Wilson and Sabol have sharpened each other as opponents. They had no idea, though, they would eventually become teammates with the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team.

Wilson, a 6-foot-5 wing from St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Va., and Sabol, a 6-foot-3 guard from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., are the first incoming freshmen to sign with UB as part of head coach George Halcovage III’s first recruiting class.

Wilson signed April 17 with the Bulls, and UB announced Sabol’s signing April 20. Diovion Famakinde, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia, announced Sunday he has committed to the Bulls and will join the program as a freshman.

“I have a lot of faith in George as a head coach, even though it’s his first year,” Sabol said. “We talked a lot about that culture he wants to bring – a very competitive culture. I’ve watched a lot of Villanova basketball and him coaching, and I know what he wants. He has a great plan for the future and for where UB basketball is heading, and it’s a great way to begin.”

What Wilson, Sabol bring to Bulls

Wilson describes himself as a guard who can play at multiple positions, and who can block shots and run the floor. He also can create plays off the dribble.

Sabol describes Wilson as “a freak athlete.” ESPN.com ranks Wilson as the No. 7 player in Virginia, and he was a first-team Division I selection in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association. Wilson averaged 11 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals per game this season at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes.

“He’s a dog on the court,” Sabol said. “He’s going to come in there and he’ll definitely get some dunks, but he’s improved so much as a shooter.”

Sabol describes himself as a player whose biggest strength is his shooting, but considers himself a scorer who can shoot at all three levels, and who wants to defend an opposing team’s best player.

Wilson describes Sabol as a smart, gritty player and a precise shooter. Sabol averaged 11.3 points, three assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this season at Gonzaga.

“He’s going to do anything it takes to win,” Wilson said.

Halcovage spent 15 years in various roles on Villanova’s staff, most recently as associate head coach. He wants to build a culture at UB that, on the court, is built on a gritty style of play that emphasizes defense, and off the court, has an entire program on the same philosophical page. Bringing that together requires finding the right personnel, and Halcovage and his staff are in the midst of assembling a new roster.

“You always have to be open to be able to adjust to what you do, based off your personnel,” Halcovage said in April, after he was introduced at UB. “My thing is going to be, evaluate our personnel, and then be able to evaluate, what can we do, based off the personnel we have? Do we have more guards? Are we more guard-dominant? How do you play, being that way? If you have bigs that are really good, how do you play that way, on both offense and defense?

“Stylistically, I want guys who are skilled, tough and want to be part of something bigger than themselves. I want good guys that want to be here and want to do special things with other guys.”

Incoming expectations for the Bulls

In a Capitol Hoops Summer League game in May of 2022 in Hyattsville, Md., Wilson had 12 points, eight assists, three blocks and nine rebounds to help St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes to a 71-64 win against Gonzaga.

Sabol scored 14 points and had four rebounds and five assists in the loss.

They will bring more than just consistent statistics and their abilities to UB. They also will bring an attitude that’s consistent with what Halcovage wants to instill.

They will join a program that’s in reconstruction, with only eight players so far on its roster for 2023-24, and five scholarships still available, as of Monday. Following the firing of Jim Whitesell on March 11, only five of 14 players remain on the roster from the 2022-23 season: guard Kanye Jones, wing Isaiah Adams and forwards Zaakir Williamson, Sy Chatman and Jonnivius Smith.

Seven players have either entered the transfer portal or have joined new programs – guards Zid Powell, Kidtrell Blocker, Jaden Slaughter and Curtis Jones, and forwards Kuluel Mading, LaQuill Hardnett and Isaac Jack – and guard Armoni Foster exhausted his college eligibility.

Additionally, there have not yet been any players who have committed to UB as transfers, either from Division I, II or III programs, or from junior colleges.

“I want to bring my personality to help build something at Buffalo,” Wilson said. “I want to bring a new attitude, a winning attitude. We’re going to do anything to win, and to hold a standard of accountability. Every day, we’re going to bring 100 percent, and that’s what’s needed to win.”

Wilson and Sabol are two competitive personalities who are now working together, instead of going against each other.

“I’ve known Bryson for a long time, and played against him,” Sabol said. “When I got offered by UB, he texted me and told me, ‘Hey, I’m coming to UB, too.’ We’ve been talking about playing college basketball, a lot, but this was definitely not expected.”

UB men’s basketball personnel for 2023-24, as of May 15

Returning players

Isaiah Adams, G/F: 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds in 32 games

Jonnivius Smith, F: 5.6 points, 4.5 rebounds in 32 games

Kanye Jones, G: 2.1 points, 0.5 rebounds in 24 games

Zaakir Williamson, F: 1.1 points, 1/1 rebounds in 18 games

Sy Chatman, F: Did not play in 2022-23.

Incoming freshmen

Ryan Sabol, G

Bryson Wilson, F

Diovion Famakinde, G