Bryan Hodgson, Blue Collar U bring Coaching Love to The Basketball Tournament

Basketball has given Bryan Hodgson a world of opportunities, whether it’s to coach, to impact people, to travel the country or to experience the thrill of winning championships and playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Hodgson, though, has been keenly aware of how and why he has been able to thrive as an individual. If it wasn’t for the foster family who took him in as a baby more than 30 years ago and raised him in the Southern Tier, he wouldn’t have had the basketball or life experiences that have brought him back to Western New York this week.

Hodgson, a 2005 graduate of Jamestown High School, is an assistant men’s basketball coach at Alabama and was an assistant at the University at Buffalo from 2015 to 2019.

As someone who has experienced the foster system, he believes he has a responsibility to help children who face those same circumstances. Basketball, particularly this week, is a vehicle for him to share a bigger message.

Hodgson is the general manager of Blue Collar U, a team that includes nine former UB men’s basketball players and opens The Basketball Tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against NG Saints, a team representing Philadelphia's Neumann-Goretti High, at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

Hodgson is tying in the work of Coaching Love, the nonprofit foundation he founded that provides opportunities for at-risk youth and foster children to attend sports camps and clinics, into the visibility that TBT and Blue Collar U will gain.

“It’s for kids in the foster system who wouldn’t have those resources,” Hodgson said of Coaching Love, which received nonprofit status earlier this year, according to IRS online records.

“If it wasn’t for the foster family that adopted me, I wouldn’t be where I am today. It if wasn’t for basketball, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I had people who took me to camps, who helped me along the way. And I want to give back.”

As Blue Collar U's players pursue the $1 million prize in the 64-team, single-elimination tournament that culminates in the championship game Aug. 2 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, they also understand the platform they have to raise awareness on societal issues.

“It’s really about using our voice,” said Nick Perkins, a forward at UB from 2015-19. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have different voices, and have a lot of guys who can use their name and their platform to really show love and really put good things out there that can help others and bring others together. Everybody on our team is super into this.

"When Coach B brought the idea of bringing Coaching Love into this, ever since then, there’s been a lot of enthusiasm.”

A personal stake for Hodgson

Hodgson has extensively discussed his background and his upbringing with media outlets. Born to a single 14-year-old mother in Olean in 1987, he spent the first years of his life living in poverty before he was taken in as a foster child by Rebecca and Larry Hodgson, who adopted him when he was 2 years old. They have taken in more than 100 foster children and have adopted three, including Hodgson, in addition to raising four children of their own.

During the 2021-22 season, Hodgson discussed his experience in foster care on a series of radio advertisements during Alabama basketball games for Heart Gallery Alabama, a nonprofit that raises awareness for finding families for children in the foster care system, through photograph exhibits of foster children that are taken by professional photographers.

According to Children’s Rights, a nonprofit advocacy organization based in New York City, more than 672,000 children spent time in foster care in the United States in 2019; young people of color made up one-third of that total. There are more than 420,000 children in foster care on a daily basis, and the average age of children entering foster care is 8 years old.

On average, children remain in state care for a span of at least 18 months, and while most children who are in foster care live in family settings, at least 10% live in institutions or group homes.

Additionally, 15,497 children were in foster care in 2020 in New York, according to statistics from the Annie B. Casey Foundation, a children’s welfare and advocacy group.

“A lot of the problem is that a lot of people and a lot of kids in the foster homes don’t have the money to come to camps and go do stuff,” said Perkins, who joined Blue Collar U for a second summer. “That’s where Coaching Love comes in, being that middle man, where we can help kids do different stuff. We’re going in the right direction of it, and Coach B is the leader. He’s getting out there and showing love to kids like him, who grew up in that same situation.”

Coaching Love is doing it through sports, which were were a big part of Hodgson’s upbringing.

He played basketball at Jamestown Community College for two years. He earned a degree in sports management from Fredonia in 2010, where he was a student assistant with the basketball team, and he was an assistant at Jamestown Community College from 2010 to 2013. He joined Nate Oats’ coaching staff at UB in the spring of 2015, after two seasons at Midland College in Texas.

Blake Hamilton was one of Hodgson’s first recruits at UB, when he committed in the spring of 2015 as a transfer from Mount San Antonio College in California. He learned about Hodgson’s background as he built a working relationship with him, and how Hodgson thrived in the support of his adoptive family.

“We were really close, so he told me his background, and hearing that, you never know what people go through in life,” said Hamilton, who now plays professional basketball and spent the 2021-22 season with teams in Mexico, Uruguay and Mongolia. “Hearing how far he’s came, the things and the people that helped him to get where he is now, everyone can use that. That’s what all of us value, being something positive, and a positive influence in kids’ life. That’s something everyone needs.”

Learning administration and organization

Hodgson is well-known in basketball circles for his ability to recruit, which he cultivated at UB. Many of the players Hodgson brought in helped the Bulls win three Mid-American Conference championships and earn berths in the NCAA Tournament in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

As Blue Collar U's general manager, Hodgson is in charge of building the team's roster, handling the paperwork that’s required for entry in TBT, and organizing fundraising, travel plans, lodging and meals.

It’s less coaching and more administrative duties. He insists he’s not taking part in TBT as a resume-booster, though he was hopeful that he would be able to coach this year’s team. Instead, Adam Bauman, who is Alabama director of scouting and analytics and was UB’s director of basketball operations under Oats, is Blue Collar U’s coach.

Hodgson knows lots of eyes are on TBT, which draws college basketball alumni from across the country and around the world.

During a media session Tuesday at UB’s practice facility at Alumni Arena, Hodgson said ESPN plans to feature a segment on Coaching Love during TBT. UB’s former players, including Perkins and guard CJ Massinburg, donned crisp white t-shirts silkscreened with the blue-and-black logo for Coaching Love, which is based in Alabama.

Hodgson believes promoting Coaching Love isn't just about getting visibility for the nonprofit, but for children who are in the foster-care system.

“I’ve done a lot with foster-care programs across Alabama, and back home in the Southern Tier and in Western New York, and there’s a lot of great foster parents out there, but they just don’t have the resources to send the kids to a camp that costs $300 a week, or the proper equipment to play sports,” said Hodgson, who is also the president of Coaching Love.

Hodgson has big goals for Coaching Love: to host at least 10 camps or clinics in different sports each year for children in foster care or residential living, and sending sports equipment to foster children across the country.

That began Sunday, when Hodgson, Blue Collar U and Coaching Love hosted a free clinic for foster children at UB.

“It’s about introducing these kids to more opportunities,” Hamilton said. “These kids, in their life, they go through a lot of hardships and things that are very unfortunate. Basketball is something that’s entertainment, but it’s something where you bring so many people from all different types of places together. It’s something that I think he’s doing a good job with, giving kids the opportunities, to show them, there’s more things to life than the situations they’ve been in.”