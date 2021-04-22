 Skip to main content
Brock Bertram to return to UB men's basketball team for sixth year
Brock Bertram to return to UB men's basketball team for sixth year

UB 81, Kent State 67

University at Buffalo forward Brock Bertram shoots against Kent State.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will get some additional height and depth inside for the 2021-22 season.

Brock Bertram, a center for the Bulls, announced Thursday that he will return to the program for a sixth season. The NCAA's Division I Council in October granted athletes who participated in winter sports in 2020-21 an additional season of eligibility, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Bertram averaged 3.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, and blocked 20 shots in 18 games for the Bulls in 2020-21, despite being plagued by a foot injury. He redshirted as a freshman in 2016-17, and has averaged 1.55 points and 2.3 rebounds, and has 37 blocks in four seasons at UB.

Bertram's return further complements an inside presence for the Bulls that already includes forwards Josh Mballa, David Skogman, Laquill Hardnett and incoming freshman Kuluel Mading, who signed his national letter of intent last week. Mballa was named the MAC's defensive player of the year and finished 10th in the nation in rebounds (10.8 per game), and each of UB's returning forwards is at least 6 feet, 7 inches, with Bertram topping out at 6 feet, 11 inches. 

