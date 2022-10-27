Brianna Barr-Buday, on committing to UB women's basketball: 'Why wait?'

Brianna Barr-Buday admits she was incredibly nervous about giving a verbal commitment to the coaching staff of the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.

Finally, during a meal with Bulls coach Becky Burke over the weekend, Barr-Buday took the leap. She told Burke that she planned to join the UB women’s basketball program as a freshman in 2024.

“Coach Burke got up, ran around the restaurant and cheered, because she was so excited,” Barr-Buday said. “In that moment, I knew I had made the right decision.”

Barr-Buday, a 6-foot-2 forward and a junior at the Nichols School, committed to the Bulls on Sunday, then announced that commitment Wednesday night on her social media accounts.

She is the first player to commit to UB’s 2024 freshman class. College coaches cannot comment on incoming recruits until after they receive a signed National Letter of Intent, per NCAA rules.

Barr-Buday is on schedule to sign with the Bulls in November of 2023 – more than a year from now. But, she figured, why wait to commit to a program?

“That was an option I weighed in my head,” she said. “I was thinking, what am I waiting for, at this point? I feel I’ve found the perfect school for me. Why wait? What if someone else in my position takes it and that is gone?

“This was high on my list. I was going between this school and another school. Why wait and have the opportunity being able to be taken away?”

Barr-Buday was named to the All-Catholic second team and was an All-Western New York large schools honorable mention selection last season as a sophomore. She averaged 14.5 points, 11 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.5 assists and 1.3 blocked shots in 22 games, and shot 51% from the field for the Vikings in 2021-22.

Prior to Nichols, she played on Grand Island’s varsity team for two seasons, as an eighth-grader and as a freshman, and averaged 17.7 points and 14.5 rebounds as a freshman, and transferred to Nichols for her sophomore year.

She chose UB over Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, wanting to stay home and stay close to her family, as she lives on Grand Island.

She also gravitated towards Burke’s coaching presence.

“She’s got that love for coaching and teaching and growth,” Barr-Buday said of Burke, UB’s first-year coach. “You can see she loves it, once she sees here players’ growth. She gets so excited about that, and I loved that she was so invested in her players and in the work she was doing. That drew me to them.”

She’ll bring a level of grit to the Bulls when she joins them as a freshman in 2024; she prides herself on her ability to rebound and play defense. She’ll also help strengthen UB’s inside presence for 2024-25.

“I do all the little things,” said Barr-Buday, who plans to focus on pre-law studies at UB. “I’m going to dive for the ball and go get that extra rebound. There’s so many things you can focus on in the game, but my biggest things are rebounding and defense. Those win games. Every time you see a game that’s been won, look at rebounding, and the team with more rebounds is usually the one that ends up with the victory.”

But, Barr-Buday said, just because she’s given a verbal commitment to a college program as a junior doesn’t mean she’s going to ease up as a competitor and as an athlete.

“Everyone’s realized I’m good at back-to-basket play and shooting 15-footers, but now I can drift out to the 3-point line and improve on that, and improve on the game I already have. It’s important to continue to improve on the game I’ve built now, and to stay humble.”