Bonnies relish Top 25 ranking, but know task at hand is to win

“We’ve earned this schedule,” Holmes said. “We feel like as a whole, as a team, we have a right to play these games. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot, but everybody is going to get our best shot, as well.”

The Bonnies are motivated by a loss to LSU in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“I’m lucky to have five seniors who have been through this thing,” Schmidt said. “There were high expectations last year, maybe not as high as this year, but we have five veteran guys, five mature men that understand that rankings are great for the media and for the alums, but for our team, we understand what’s at stake.

“Games are won and lost on the court. They’re not won in the polls or newspapers. I’d be much more concerned if we had a young team or freshmen and sophomores just coming in and they haven’t worked at it, and they got the preseason top 25. But these guys have worked their tails off.”

Holmes, who averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists in 21 games last season, said that as the Bonnies trained this summer, they didn’t expect to be ranked.

But with a bullseye and a national ranking now affixed to the program, the Bonnies are turning their focus inwards.

“Each and every game, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Holmes said. “It’s not about the No. 23 team against whoever, it’s about St. Bona, that you’re playing basketball, the guys we have out there, the teammates, and us preparing to go out there and get victories.”

