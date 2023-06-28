Don’t expect a much-revered college basketball icon to make an appearance in the Southern Tier this season.

The Atlantic 10 Conference released its men’s basketball schedule pairings Wednesday, and St. Bonaventure will host nine conference opponents in 18 games this season, including Loyola Chicago.

However, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt – better known in basketball circles simply as Sister Jean – who is Loyola’s much-heralded team chaplain, won’t make the trip to the Reilly Center in Allegany. A Loyola athletic department spokesperson told The Buffalo News that Sister Jean only travels to games that are within driving distance of Loyola’s campus on the north side of Chicago, or for games against regional opponents.

Loyola Chicago AD, a WNY native, learned quickly that Sister Jean is in charge Jean Dolores Schmidt, or “Sister Jean” as she’s commonly known, is the 99-year-old nun who became an international celebrity in March during the Ramblers’ stunning run to the NCAA Tournament’s Final

Sister Jean will be 104 years old in August, and she has been the men’s basketball program’s chaplain since 1994. However, she became a cult hero of sorts when the Ramblers reached the Final Four as the Missouri Valley Conference representative in the spring of 2018. The Ramblers became the NCAA Tournament's mid-major darling, and cameras zoomed in on Sister Jean, who was perched on the sideline as the Ramblers reached the national semifinals in San Antonio.

“On our campus, everybody knows Sister Jean,” Loyola athletic director Steve Watson told the News in 2018. “And that’s been the case for years. When the alums come back, that’s one of their stops. They want to stop in and see Sister Jean. So, we’ve known about her here at Loyola for a long time. I would say probably in the last five years, her celebrity here in Chicago really started to grow.”

Loyola joined the Atlantic 10 prior to the 2022-23 season. The Bonnies will play the Ramblers once this season, and it will be Loyola’s first visit to Allegany since Feb. 2, 1952, a 79-48 win for the Bonnies.

Loyola also has two Western New York connections: Watson is a Franklinville native who was Bona’s athletic director from 2016-14; and Greg Dolan, a former Williamsville South boys basketball standout, joins the Ramblers this season as a fifth-year senior, after playing four seasons at Cornell.

In addition to a home game against Loyola, the Bonnies will host conference games against Davidson, Rhode Island, Saint Joseph's and Saint Louis, and will play conference road games at Dayton, at George Mason, at George Washington, at La Salle and at Richmond. George Mason assistant Steve Curran will face the Bonnies after he joined the Patriots' staff in April, after 13 seasons as an assistant coach or associate head coach on the staff of Bona head coach Mark Schmidt.

Bona will have Atlantic 10 home-and-home series against Duquesne, Fordham, UMass and VCU.

Bona’s complete 2023-24 conference schedule with dates, times and television assignments, will be released at a later date. Bona’s athletic department announced its full non-conference schedule last week, and the Bonnies open the regular season Nov. 6 against Longwood at the Reilly Center.