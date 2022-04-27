Bonnies add Holy Cross guard as transfer; Niagara guard enters portal

Kyrell Luc, the Patriot League rookie of the year last season at Holy Cross, is transferring to St. Bonaventure, he announced on social media.

Luc, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 13 points per game in 31 games for Holy Cross last season. He averaged 32.4 minutes per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Luc shot 39.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.

First and foremost I want to thank God for blessing me and giving me the opportunity to live me dream. I also want thank my friends and family for always being there. 100% Committed🐺 #Gobonnies pic.twitter.com/ieWP9g1EXE — KyrellLuc (@kyrellluc213) April 26, 2022

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the third transfer into the Bonnies program this offseason, joining guards Moses Flowers (Hartford) and Daryl Banks III (Saint Peter’s).

As a high school junior in 2019-20 at the Brimmer & May School in Chestnut Hill, Mass., he was named the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AA Player of the Year in one of the nation’s top prep school leagues. His senior season was canceled because of Covid.

Mackey to portal

Niagara freshman guard Julian Mackey has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 Mackey averaged 2.9 points in 19 games, playing a total of 171 minutes.

He becomes the seventh Niagara player to enter the transfer portal.