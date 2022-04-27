 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnies add Holy Cross guard as transfer; Niagara guard enters portal

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Bonaventure Davidson Men's Basketball

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt talks to his team during a timeout.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kyrell Luc, the Patriot League rookie of the year last season at Holy Cross, is transferring to St. Bonaventure, he announced on social media.

Luc, a 5-foot-11 guard, averaged 13 points per game in 31 games for Holy Cross last season. He averaged 32.4 minutes per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Luc shot 39.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.

He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He is the third transfer into the Bonnies program this offseason, joining guards Moses Flowers (Hartford) and Daryl Banks III (Saint Peter’s).

As a high school junior in 2019-20 at the Brimmer & May School in Chestnut Hill, Mass., he was named the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class AA Player of the Year in one of the nation’s top prep school leagues. His senior season was canceled because of Covid.

Mackey to portal

Niagara freshman guard Julian Mackey has entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3 Mackey averaged 2.9 points in 19 games, playing a total of 171 minutes.

He becomes the seventh Niagara player to enter the transfer portal.  

