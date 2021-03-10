Bona's Osun Osunniyi named Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year

Last weekend, St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway did some stumping for his teammate, Osun Osunniyi, to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.
“Defensive player of the year,” Adaway said Saturday after Bona’s 71-53 win against Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 semifinal. “Has to be.”
Adaway was on the mark. The Atlantic 10 on Wednesday announced its men’s basketball honors, and Osunniyi was named Defensive Player of the Year in addition to its All-Defensive team.
Prior to being named the winner, Osunniyi spoke of the honor with some humility.
“I have the support of my teammates and my coaches, and to win the award would be great, but I’m not big on personal accolades,” Osunniyi said on an Atlantic 10 video conference. “If I get it, it’s an honor. If not, I focus on Sunday.”
Bona head coach Mark Schmidt was named the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year. The Bonnies (15-4) won their first outright Atlantic 10 regular-season championship, and will face VCU (19-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the University of Dayton for the conference tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 18 in Indiana.
“It’s not my award, it’s our program’s award, and our assistant coaches did a good job, the players, it’s special for our program and I’m humbled to be selected by my peers to be the coach of the year,” Schmidt said. “But there’s a lot of people that are in it. It’s just not a one-man show.”
Bona guard Kyle Lofton was an all-Atlantic 10 first-team selection, and guard Jaren Holmes was a second-team selection and earned all-academic honors.
Osunniyi led the conference in blocks per game (2.8) and has blocked 54 shots in 19 games this season. Last weekend against Saint Louis, Osunniyi tied a single-game career high with seven blocks, including six in the first half.
He is second in the Atlantic 10 in rebounds (9.3) and is third in field-goal percentage (56.2%). He averages 10.3 points per game.
Osunniyi is the first defensive player of the year in Bona’s program history, made his third All-Defensive team and was an Atlantic 10 all-conference selection.
Lofton leads the Bonnies in scoring (14.2 points), is third in the Atlantic 10 in assists (5.4 apg), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.08) and led the conference in minutes for the second consecutive year (38.3 mpg).
Holmes averaged 13.8 points per game and leads the Atlantic 10 in three-point percentage, and started every game for the Bonnies this season.
Schmidt, who is in his 14th season coaching the Bonnies, has his team on the verge of making the NCAA Tournament. The Atlantic 10 tournament winner earns an automatic bid, but the Bonnies have a firm resume to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. They’re No. 27 in the most recent NET rankings, and are projected as a 9 seed in ESPN’s Bracketology and as an 11 seed in CBS Sports’ bracketology, both released Wednesday morning.
“We’re confident, we feel we deserve to be there,” Schmidt said. “Winning the Atlantic 10 outright, winning 15 games and having a NET of 27, I don’t think we can do better. Both us and VCU, no matter who wins and who loses, we’re both in position to be in the NCAA Tournament. Just look at the programs and what we’ve done over the course of the year, both are deserving to play in the NCAA Tournament and, hopefully, advance in it.”