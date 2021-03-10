Bona's Osun Osunniyi named Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year

Last weekend, St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway did some stumping for his teammate, Osun Osunniyi, to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.

“Defensive player of the year,” Adaway said Saturday after Bona’s 71-53 win against Saint Louis in an Atlantic 10 semifinal. “Has to be.”

Adaway was on the mark. The Atlantic 10 on Wednesday announced its men’s basketball honors, and Osunniyi was named Defensive Player of the Year in addition to its All-Defensive team.

Prior to being named the winner, Osunniyi spoke of the honor with some humility.

“I have the support of my teammates and my coaches, and to win the award would be great, but I’m not big on personal accolades,” Osunniyi said on an Atlantic 10 video conference. “If I get it, it’s an honor. If not, I focus on Sunday.”

Bona head coach Mark Schmidt was named the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year. The Bonnies (15-4) won their first outright Atlantic 10 regular-season championship, and will face VCU (19-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the University of Dayton for the conference tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 18 in Indiana.