Bona women's basketball defeats Canisius, Niagara wins

St. Bonaventure University (3-1) outscored Canisius College, 7-0 over the last 3:16 Wednesday night for a 67-50 women's basketball victory over the Golden Griffins at the Reilly Center.

The final eight-point margin was the largest lead for either team in their Big 4 encounter.

Canisius lead 43-39, at 3:26 of the third quarter. The game was tied at 48-all before the Bonnies took the lead and stayed in front behind the shooting of Asianae Johnson and Tori Harris. Johnson finished with 16 points, including four in her team's closing run. The other points in the run came on a 3-pointer by Harris with 1:46 left after the Griffs had close to 60-59.

I'yanna Lops had 12 points and Maddie Dziezgowski 10 for the winners.

Shaunae Brown, whose 3-pointer was the last Canisius basket of the game, led the Griffs with 16 points. Erika Joseph had 14 points for Canisius while Kayla Jackson of Canisius led all rebounders with 12.

Canisius had a 40-32 advantage in rebounds but turned the ball over 17 times to Bona's 12.

The largest lead for Canisius was seven points, 18-11, with 1:39 left in the opening quarter. Bona led 29-27 at the half.