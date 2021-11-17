Bona women's basketball defeats Canisius, Niagara wins

St. Bonaventure University (3-1) outscored Canisius College, 7-0 over the last 3:16 Wednesday night for a 67-50 women's basketball victory over the Golden Griffins at the Reilly Center.
The final eight-point margin was the largest lead for either team in their Big 4 encounter.
Canisius lead 43-39, at 3:26 of the third quarter. The game was tied at 48-all before the Bonnies took the lead and stayed in front behind the shooting of Asianae Johnson and Tori Harris. Johnson finished with 16 points, including four in her team's closing run. The other points in the run came on a 3-pointer by Harris with 1:46 left after the Griffs had close to 60-59.
I'yanna Lops had 12 points and Maddie Dziezgowski 10 for the winners.
Shaunae Brown, whose 3-pointer was the last Canisius basket of the game, led the Griffs with 16 points. Erika Joseph had 14 points for Canisius while Kayla Jackson of Canisius led all rebounders with 12.
Canisius had a 40-32 advantage in rebounds but turned the ball over 17 times to Bona's 12.
The largest lead for Canisius was seven points, 18-11, with 1:39 left in the opening quarter. Bona led 29-27 at the half.
All three Bona victories have been at home. The Bonnies will be on the road for a 2 p.m. game at Binghamton on Saturday in their next game.
Canisius (0-3), still looking for its first win under new coach Sahar Nusseibeh, will be home against Colgate at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Colgate (1-2) meanwhile lost to Niagara (2-2), 74-65, on Wednesday night at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.
Former Cardinal O'Hara star Aaliyah Parker led Niagara with her second collegiate double-double. Coming off the bench, Aaliyah had 19 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes on the court for the Purple Eagles. Her sister, Angel, had 11 points and a team-high six assists before fouling out. Sydney Faulcon and Lore Porter also had 11 points for Niagara.
Alexa Brodie, one of three Colgate players to foul out, led Colgate with 16 points.
Colgate enjoyed its largest lead, 26-18, in the second quarter and had a 33-32 advantage at the half. The visitors' last lead was 38-36 with 7:05 to go in the third.
A 3-pointer by Porter followed by her layup gave Niagara a 41-38 advantage and they extended the lead to 54-49 after three quarters and to as many as 13, 69-56, with 3:09 to go.
The next game for Niagara will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday against La Salle at the Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia.