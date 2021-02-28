Bona women lose at La Salle, look to A-10 tournament

Trying to close the month with their first winning February since 2016, the St. Bonaventure women fell to La Salle, 77-51, on Sunday at Tom Gola Arena in Philadelphia in their final regular-season game.

The Explorers (11-13, 7-10 Atlantic 10 Conference) avenged a 65-60 loss to Bona earlier in the season at the Reilly Center.

Junior Tori Harris led the Bonnies (6-14, 5-12 A-10) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Emily Calabrese had 10 rebounds and six points. The Bonnies were 4-4 in February, their best in the month since the 2016 NCAA team was 4-3.

Bona was in the game, trailing by five (34-29) at halftime. Then Kayla Spruill, who had not scored in the first half, contributed 11 points to a 19-4 LaSalle run that broke the game open. Spruill, a 6-foot junior, finished with 17 points. She made all nine shots she attempted, including three 3-pointers and four free throws. Claire Jacobs led La Salle with 20 points, however.

The Bonnies, which made only 2 of 23 3-point attempts, were outgunned badly from long range. La Salle made 13 of 31 3-point attempts for 41.9. Bona had a 49-32 rebounding advantage but turned the ball over 24 times.

The Bonnies are scheduled to be off until the Atlantic 10 Tournament, which begins March 10. This year's A-10 will be hosted by VCU in Richmond, Va. As the likely 13th seed, Bona would face No. 12 Davidson in the tournament opener at 1 p.m. on March 10. Bona owns two wins over Davidson in early February, both at the Reilly Center.

