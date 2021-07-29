 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bona men schedule Loyola (Md.), Northeastern for nonconference games
0 comments

Bona men schedule Loyola (Md.), Northeastern for nonconference games

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Drawing up a play

St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt draws up a play against Dayton.

 Buffalo News file photo

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team has added two more nonconference dates to its 2021-22 schedule.

The Bonnies will play Loyola (Md.) of the Patriot League at the Reilly Center on Dec. 8 with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. It will mark the 10th meeting between the teams. The Bonnies won the last meeting in 2015-16, 94-82.

St. Bonaventure also will begin a home-and-home series with Northeastern, heading to Boston on Dec. 22. The Bonnies will welcome the Huskies back to Western New York during the 2022-23 season. The two teams last met in 2018, when the Huskies won at home.

TV and ticket information for the games will be announced at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What was the craziest story in sports yesterday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UB alum team faces foe from Miami
College Sports

UB alum team faces foe from Miami

  • Updated

After two straight victories in the $1 million winner-take-all The Basketball Tournament, Blue Collar U, a team with a core of University at Buffalo alumni, will face Category 5 of Miami at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era
College Sports

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is nearly a millionaire already in NIL era

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES — Apparently, former Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young is already rolling in riches as the starting quarterback at Alabama in college sports' new NIL era — for name, image and likeness — before even taking a snap as the Crimson Tide's starter. Alabama coach Nick Saban told a large group assembled at the Texas High School Coaches Association convention Tuesday that Young, ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News