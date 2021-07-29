Bona men schedule Loyola (Md.), Northeastern for nonconference games

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team has added two more nonconference dates to its 2021-22 schedule.

The Bonnies will play Loyola (Md.) of the Patriot League at the Reilly Center on Dec. 8 with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. It will mark the 10th meeting between the teams. The Bonnies won the last meeting in 2015-16, 94-82.

St. Bonaventure also will begin a home-and-home series with Northeastern, heading to Boston on Dec. 22. The Bonnies will welcome the Huskies back to Western New York during the 2022-23 season. The two teams last met in 2018, when the Huskies won at home.

TV and ticket information for the games will be announced at a later date.