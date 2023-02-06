The tributes from Bob Sassone came in from across the basketball world to St. Bonaventure, to its basketball alumni and to its athletic community. Those tributes weren’t just about Sassone’s love of the sport, but as much about his character and his relevancy to Bonnies basketball.

Frank Layden, the legendary Niagara men’s basketball coach, told Bona’s basketball alumni about the strength of their relationship through the sport, and their connection through rival high schools in Brooklyn. Sassone, Layden said, was as loyal to St. Bonaventure as anyone could get.

Hubie Brown, another Niagara great and a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, recalled to former Bona players Sassone’s toughness and talent as a player, and how he led the Bonnies in so many Little Three rivalry matchups against the Purple Eagles.

Sassone, a former St. Bonaventure men’s basketball player and assistant coach, died Sunday night. He was 91.

The St. Bonaventure athletic department confirmed Sassone’s death. A cause of death was not given, but Sassone, an Olean resident, had been in hospice care.

Sassone’s rivals respected him, and the St. Bonaventure community heralded him for his basketball abilities and his loyalty to the program and to the university.

Sassone was a 1953 Bona graduate who played and coached with the men’s basketball team for 24 years. He scored 829 career points, and he was part of 13 postseason appearances as a player and as a coach. Bona inducted Sassone into its athletic hall of fame in 1990.

Sassone was a member of Bona's first two National Invitation Tournament teams, in 1951 and 1952. A sophomore All-American selection by The Sporting News in 1951, Sassone was an All-NIT choice in 1952, and earned honorable mention All-American honors that year.

Sassone is credited as the first player in college basketball history to take a charge from an opposing player.

The Philadelphia Warriors selected Sassone in the 1953 NBA Draft, but he was also drafted into the United States Army, and served from September 1953 to September 1955. He did not play in the NBA, and instead returned to St. Bonaventure.

He was an assistant coach at Bona in two separate stints, first from 1957-61 and then from 1968-82. He was an assistant when the Bonnies reached the Final Four of the 1970 NCAA Tournament and on the team that won the 1977 NIT championship at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Jim Baron, who later became Bona’s head coach from 1992-2001 and Canisius College’s coach from 2012-16, was one of his recruits, and he remembers Sassone visiting his family in Brooklyn’s Cooper Projects in the early 1970s.

“To me, he was like an ambassador from St. Bonaventure,” said Baron, who played for the Bonnies from 1974-77. “He knew everyone in New York City and on the East Coast.”

Baron remembers standing in the street, next to Sassone’s car, as Sassone sat with Baron’s parents in their living room. Baron had to make sure it wouldn’t get stolen from the neighborhood.

Sassone and Baron went to a high school basketball game in Queens during the same recruiting visit, and Sassone sensed an uneasiness in the air.

“There’s going to be a turnout,” Baron recalled telling Sassone.

“What’s that?” Sassone asked.

“Oh, there’s going to be a riot,” Baron said. They made sure to leave the game before it ended.

Sassone was a scout for the NBA’s New York Knicks in the 1970s, and coached overseas at basketball camps in the former Yugoslavia, where he worked with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Vlade Divac and Portland Trail Blazers and New Jersey Nets great Dražen Petrović.

In fact, Divac recorded a birthday message for Sassone last year, on Sassone’s 90th birthday.

"Thank you very much, for everything you've done for Yugoslavian basketball," Divac says in the 10-second video.

For as well-known as Sassone was in basketball circles, he ingrained himself as part of the fabric in the Olean-Allegany community. He was a counselor at Olean High School, and coached basketball at Olean and at Franklinville, and at Jamestown Community College-Olean. His garage at the home of he and his wife, Irene, was a veritable St. Bonaventure basketball museum, filled with photos, trophies, jerseys and clippings.

He even has a dish named after him at Angee’s, an Italian restaurant in Olean: the Sausage Sassone, grilled Italian sausage topped with peppers, onions, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

“He was a mentor to all the people he touched and whom he knew, because he was so knowledgeable and so engaging, and I’ve always enjoyed speaking with him,” Baron said. “He was a city guy and he grew up in a tough environment, and coming from Brooklyn to St. Bonaventure, it was a beautiful experience for him, and for us. All of the sudden, you come to the Bonnies and you see how people treat you and how beautiful a community it is, whether it’s the students, the people in town, the Franciscan friars … he fit in like a glove, and he never left.”

In addition to Irene, his wife of 67 years, Sassone is survived by four children, Michael, Anne, Laurie and John; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His son Robert died in 2011.

St. Bonaventure’s University Chapel in Doyle Hall will host services for Sassone on Wednesday. Viewing is scheduled for noon, with a funeral Mass scheduled for 1 p.m. A private burial will follow.

The men’s basketball team will honor Sassone with a moment of silence prior to its game at 7 p.m. Wednesday against La Salle at the Reilly Center.