Bob Lanier, St. Bonaventure and NBA legend, dies at 73

No one can mention the 1970 St. Bonaventure men's basketball team without bringing up Bob Lanier. In fact, no college basketball fan can bring up St. Bonaventure without the association of Lanier, the larger-than-life Buffalo native.

Lanier died Tuesday. He was 73. The NBA confirmed Lanier's death in a statement by commissioner Adam Silver, which was posted to social media early Wednesday morning.

"For more than 30 years, Bob served as our global ambassador and as a special assistant to David Stern and to me, traveling the world to teach the game's value and make a positive impact on young people everywhere," Silver said in the statement. "It was a labor of love for Bob, who was one of the kindest and most genuine people I have ever been around."

The NBA statement said Lanier died following a brief illness. A cause of death was not immediately given, but Lanier had been battling bladder cancer in the last few years, and had also undergone various surgeries on his neck and knees.

Lanier is one of the greatest basketball players to come out of Buffalo. The 1966 Bennett High School graduate was a three-time Converse college All-America selection who helped the Bonnies reach the 1970 Final Four, and he became a Hall of Famer.

He scored 2,067 points in three seasons at Bona, and was the No. 1 overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 1970 NBA draft, after a season in which he averaged 29.1 points a game.

In three seasons at St. Bonaventure, the 6-foot-11 center became one of its most prolific players and became a hallmark not just of the basketball program but as the longtime face of the school’s athletic program.

His name is on the basketball court at the Reilly Center, an honor bestowed in 2007.

Lanier was also known for his legendary extra-large sneakers, one of which has been on display at the Buffalo History Museum.

He even has a mention in pop culture, in the movie "Airplane," when a young fan recognizes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – disguised as a co-pilot named Roger Murdock – and insists the Los Angeles Lakers center doesn’t give enough effort.

“Tell your old man to drag Walton and Lanier up and down the court for 48 minutes!” Abdul-Jabbar exclaims as he breaks character.

Lanier was also in the movie, “The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh,” about a losing basketball team that attempts to reverse its fortunes with the help of an astrologer’s advice.

But it was Lanier’s three years with the Bonnies that helped solidify their spot in college basketball lore, and helped catapult Lanier to a Hall of Fame professional basketball career.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Lanier played for 14 seasons in the NBA, with the Detroit Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks, and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. He scored 19,248 points. He also was the interim head coach for the Golden State Warriors for 37 games in 1994-95, after Don Nelson stepped down.

He helped the Bonnies reach the 1970 Final Four, but sustained a knee injury in a regional final against Villanova, and did not play in a loss to Jacksonville in a national semifinal.

It didn’t scare the Pistons, who, according to an NBA.com story, signed Lanier as he was still in the hospital, recovering from knee surgery that spring. He became an eight-time NBA All-Star who averaged more than 20 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, and had his uniform number (16) retired by the Pistons and the Bucks.

Bona inducted Lanier into its athletics hall of fame in 1975, and he was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. Bona also retired his uniform number, 31.

At Bennett High School, Lanier dominated – even after he was cut from Bennett’s basketball team as a sophomore, but honed his basketball skills with Lorrie Alexander, the athletic director at the Masten Avenue Boys Club. Nick Mogavero, the coach who cut Lanier, told The News in 1990 that he wanted Lanier’s stamina and coordination to catch up with his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame. He didn’t want Lanier to get hurt playing against older, more skilled players.

Lanier told The News in 1990 that he was hurt and angry but determined to prove Mogavero wrong – but also called Mogavero a “very perceptive and compassionate coach, and a hell of a human being.”

“It probably was one of the best things that could have happened to me,” Lanier said at the time. “I feel that it was a turning point in my life. It made me really focus on what I needed to do to get to where I wanted to go. It was an obstacle that turned into an opportunity.”

According to the Bennett Alumni Association’s Sports Hall of Fame page, Lanier was an All-High selection as a junior and as a senior for the Tigers, averaging 25 points per game his senior year. He had scholarship offers to more than 80 colleges to play basketball, but stayed close to home at Bona.

In March of 2018, St. Bonaventure won its first NCAA Tournament game since the 1970 win against Villanova, a 65-58 win against UCLA in a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt made sure to honor Lanier during his postgame media session.

“When I got the job here 11 years ago, we heard the stories about 1970 and how disappointing it was that Lanier got hurt and they didn't have a chance to have a full team going to play Jacksonville," Schmidt said. "And everybody talks about if Lanier was healthy, they would have taken on UCLA. This victory is for those guys. They didn't get an opportunity to show their talent."

That 1970 team, Schmidt said, was the greatest Bona team that ever played.

"I talked to the team about it,” Schmidt said. “Because I think that's really important -- legacies and tradition. For our guys to be able to go out and play a great UCLA team and beat them, to me, hopefully that helps the disappointment back in 1970."

Lanier returned to campus less than two years later, in December of 2019, when Bona honored the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Final Four team.

“My four years here were the best of my lifetime,” Lanier told a capacity crowd at the Reilly Center. “I enjoyed the enthusiasm and the friendships that were formed. And over the last 50 years, it’s just been remarkable. I think that was the reason for our success.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.