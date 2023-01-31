Blue Collar U, UB's alumni team and defending TBT champion, to join 2023 tournament field

Blue Collar U will return to The Basketball Tournament to defend its title.
Blue Collar U, a team primarily made up of University at Buffalo alumni, announced Tuesday morning on social media that it will join the 64-team field for the summer of 2023.
The team did it in simple fashion, retweeting TBT's initial tweet that invited all first-round winners from 2022 to return to the field.
"BREAKING: The Champs are BACK," Blue Collar U wrote on its Twitter post.
BREAKING: The Champs Are BACK @thetournament https://t.co/TIdzomuwwr pic.twitter.com/6kJMc6IFeb— Blue Collar U (@BlueCollarUTBT) January 31, 2023
The 64 teams in TBT play for a $1 million cash prize, which is divided among coaches and team members.
Blue Collar U has played in the last two TBT events, but the UB alumni team made an improbable run through the tournament last summer, and defeated Americana for Autism 89-67 to win the $1 million prize.
Players and coaches also pledged to donate a portion of those winnings to Coaching Love, a nonprofit organization founded by team general manager and Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson that benefits foster children and at-risk youth through sports and coaching.
TBT typically runs from mid-July until early August, but dates for TBT's 2023 schedule have yet to be announced, but TBT announced earlier this month that Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., will host a regional event.
