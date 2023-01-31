 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
developing

Blue Collar U, UB's alumni team and defending TBT champion, to join 2023 tournament field

  • Updated
  • 0
Blue Collar U

Blue Collar U players celebrate their victory.

 Ben Solomon
Support this work for $1 a month

Blue Collar U will return to The Basketball Tournament to defend its title.

Blue Collar U, a team primarily made up of University at Buffalo alumni, announced Tuesday morning on social media that it will join the 64-team field for the summer of 2023.

The team did it in simple fashion, retweeting TBT's initial tweet that invited all first-round winners from 2022 to return to the field. 

"BREAKING: The Champs are BACK," Blue Collar U wrote on its Twitter post.

The 64 teams in TBT play for a $1 million cash prize, which is divided among coaches and team members.

Blue Collar U has played in the last two TBT events, but the UB alumni team made an improbable run through the tournament last summer, and defeated Americana for Autism 89-67 to win the $1 million prize.

People are also reading…

Players and coaches also pledged to donate a portion of those winnings to Coaching Love, a nonprofit organization founded by team general manager and Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson that benefits foster children and at-risk youth through sports and coaching. 

TBT typically runs from mid-July until early August, but dates for TBT's 2023 schedule have yet to be announced, but TBT announced earlier this month that Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan., will host a regional event.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News