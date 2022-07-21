Blue Collar U team to honor Tops shooting victims, families at TBT

Blake Hamilton was on the other side of the world when he learned of the Tops Markets shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Like so many others with a connection to Western New York, he found out about it through various text messages, online accounts from local, national and international media, and through friends he had made during the two seasons he played basketball at the University at Buffalo.

He couldn't remember where he was, but he knew exactly how he felt. As he learned more about the details of the racially motivated shooting in which 10 people were killed and three injured on May 14, Hamilton processed shock and numbness, then thought of his ties to the region.

It spurred Hamilton, a forward/guard at UB from 2015-17, into taking action as a response to racism and gun violence.

Blue Collar U opens The Basketball Tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against NG Saints, a team that represents Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, and each player on Blue Collar U’s roster will wear the last name of one of the shooting victims on the back of his jersey, rather than his own last name.

Blue Collar U, which will include nine former UB men’s basketball players, will carry the legacies of each of the 10 victims – Aaron Salter, Ruth Whitfield, Katherine Massey, Roberta Drury, Heyward Patterson, Pearl Young, Celestine Chaney, Geraldine Talley, Margus Morrison and Andre Mackniel – into the nationally televised event.

“We want those names to live on,” Hamilton said. “This is a big platform. We’ll play on ESPN. Their names will live on and show people. We will keep saying their names.”

Hamilton and his teammates have seen how sports and athletes are using a national platform to promote anti-racism campaigns and gun-control reform, as well as community and personal safety efforts in the wake of mass shootings.

They were also aware of the statistics surrounding gun violence and mass shootings; according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization that tracks incidents of gun violence in the United States, there have been 356 mass shootings this year in the United States, through Wednesday.

“What’s going on in America, and our team being primarily Black players, and how the incident (in Buffalo) went about, Buffalo adopted us into the community and I think it’s big for us to show that we’re part of this community and that those things could have happened to us, too," Hamilton said.

“It’s showing that those peoples’ lives matter, and things like that shouldn’t be happening in America. It’s a tribute to them.”

Nick Perkins, a forward at UB from 2015-19, regards the decision to wear the jerseys as a testament to Buffalo.

“The City of Buffalo has done so much for us, the players, and everyone inside this organization, especially the guys we played with,” said Perkins, who played professional basketball in Italy this season. “It’s only right that we repay that, and show love to them.

“In life, you never know when your last day is and I feel like that was something that was so unfortunate to happen. We definitely want to show our support to them. It’s something that affected us and hurt us. A lot of us grew up here, for four, five years and we’ve got friends and family who still live in the city. For something like that to happen here, it affected all of us.”

Hamilton also hopes that by showing the names of the Tops shooting victims on a national level, that it resonates within the local community.

“There’s things we have to talk about,” Hamilton said. “There’s going to be uncomfortable situations, but there’s things we need to talk about as a country if we want to evolve as a country. It’s using our platform and being the voice of this community. For us to use our voices and to do it in a positive way, and there’s remembrance, there’s people to remember. This happened a few months ago, but we want those names to live on.

“Us using our voice and our influence, I hope we can spark some of these conversations.”

Brown and White opens

Six former St. Bonaventure basketball players are on the initial Brown & White roster for TBT, as the team opens play against The Nerd Team, made up primarily of former Ivy League players, at 5 p.m. Friday at OCC. Brown & White is in the event for a second consecutive year.

The former Bona players: Da'Quan Cook (2008-12), Michael Davenport (2008-13), Youssou Ndoye (2011-15), Dion Wright (2012-16), Marcus Posley (2014-16) and Courtney Stockard (2015-19).

Schedule notes

The regional semifinals are at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday at OCC.

If Blue Collar U wins, it will face either Friday Beers or Mental Toughness in the noon game. Brown & White would face either Boeheim's Army or India Rising in the 2 p.m. game.