CJ Massinburg made a vow on the night of Aug. 2, 2022.

“Blue Collar U, we’ll be back next year, defending our crown,” the former UB men’s basketball player said, as he stood on the court of UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Blue Collar U had just won the $1 million prize in The Basketball Tournament, and his sentiment proved accurate as the team is returning for another shot at the title and the cash when the 64-team, single-elimination tournament opens next month.

Blue Collar U is the top seed in the Syracuse regional and will open at 2 p.m. July 24 against Big 5, a team made up of Philadelphia college alumni at Upstate Medical University Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial. Syracuse is one of eight regional sites.

🚨THE TBT 2023 BRACKET🚨



Games tip-off July 19th on the @ESPN family of networks! pic.twitter.com/eqkHraEwwt — TBT (@thetournament) June 21, 2023

Here’s a closer look at TBT and at Blue Collar U.

Who will return for Blue Collar U?

Blue Collar U hasn’t released its full roster yet, but at least six players have publicly committed to rejoin the team, including two of UB’s recent recognizable names: Massinburg, a guard, and Nick Perkins, a forward, are among UB’s top five all-time leading scorers.

Also committed to Blue Collar U: Blake Hamilton, Jeremy Harris, Montell McRae and Xavier Ford.

Massinburg had a little fun with the schedule reveal, introducing his young son as the team's "secret weapon" in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll see you in Syracuse. . . And we’re bringing reinforcements pic.twitter.com/dK58ttdl62 — Blue Collar U (@BlueCollarUTBT) June 21, 2023

Bryan Hodgson will again oversee Blue Collar U this summer. The former UB assistant and Jamestown High graduate is now the head coach at Arkansas State, after four seasons as an assistant on Nate Oats’ staff at Alabama.

Adam Bauman will return as Blue Collar U’s head coach. He’s currently the director of scouting and analytics for the Alabama men’s basketball program, and was UB’s director of basketball operations.

Who is Big 5?

UB is familiar with the Big 4, but they will open the tournament against Big 5, a team made up of alumni from Philadelphia colleges including Villanova, Temple, Drexel, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s. Big 5 is the No. 8 seed in the Syracuse regional.

The eight-team Syracuse regional also includes second-seed Boeheim’s Army, the 2021 TBT champion; No. 3 The Nerd Team, No. 4 The Rhody Way (University of Rhode Island alumni team), No. 5 The Commonwealth (UMass alumni team), No. 6 Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State alumni team) and No. 7 Team Gibson.

What’s unique about TBT?

It’s not just a collection of 64 teams made up of former college basketball players who are now professional players or looking for their next professional opportunity. TBT also utilizes a stratagem to decide its games: The Elam Ending.

Named after Nick Elam, a Ball State professor who created the format in 2004, the Elam Ending requires the game clock to be shut off after the first dead ball with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. It’s important to note that TBT games have four nine-minute quarters, rather than two 20-minute halves or four 10-minute quarters. The Elam Ending is designed for teams to focus on playing defense in the final minutes, rather than intentionally fouling opponents to create scoring chances or possession changes.

What’s at stake?

A million bucks. Defense of a title. Representing Buffalo and Western New York. Blue Collar U entered the 2022 tournament with a 1-in-64 shot of winning the grand prize. Now, the Bulls alumni are among the tournament’s elite.

Eight regional sites each host eight teams, and the final four teams advance to TBT's semifinals Aug. 2, with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 3; all three games will be played at Drexel University's John A. Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia.