Blue Collar U auctioning jerseys, proceeds to go to families of Tops Markets shooting victims

Blue Collar U is giving away the jerseys off its players’ backs through an online auction, and has designated the proceeds to the families of the Tops Markets shooting.

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball alumni team took home the $1 million prize for winning The Basketball Tournament championship Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio. During the course of its six-game, 11-day path to the title, each player on Blue Collar U's roster wore the name of one of the shooting victims on the back of his jersey, rather than his own last name.

The team announced on its social media sites that it is auctioning a set of Blue Collar U jerseys from The Basketball Tournament, and will donate money from the auction to the families of Aaron Salter, Ruth Whitfield, Katherine Massey, Roberta Drury, Heyward Patterson, Pearl Young, Celestine Chaney, Geraldine Talley, Margus Morrison and Andre Mackniel, all of whom were killed in a racially motivated shooting May 14 in Buffalo.

“It’s a little bit more than just the guys on the court, making baskets,” said Blue Collar U guard Wes Clark, who played at UB in 2017-18. “We had a sixth man from the Buffalo community.”

Blue Collar U began auctioning a set of jerseys early Friday morning on the Twitter page of Coaching Love, the nonprofit founded by Blue Collar U general manager Bryan Hodgson that benefits foster children and at-risk youth through sports and coaching. Hodgson, a 2005 Jamestown High School graduate, is an assistant coach at Alabama and was an assistant on UB’s men’s basketball coaching staff from 2015-19.

Bidding for CJ Massinburg’s No. 23 jersey, which bears the words “BUFFALO STRONG” on the back, began at 1:22 a.m. Friday morning and will be open for 48 hours.

As of noon Friday, the jersey had five public bids on Coaching Love’s Twitter page, with the highest at $400. Coaching Love’s Twitter account is also accepting private bids through its direct messages.

Blue Collar U also announced it will frame one set of jerseys worn by its players and give those to the families of the Tops Markets shooting victims.