Sierra Morrow’s 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining in the game broke a tie, and Peyton Scott made two free throws with 12 seconds to go as Miami (Ohio) held on for a 72-67 victory over the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team at Alumni Arena on Saturday.

UB entered the fourth quarter leading 52-46. The Redhawks (10-17, 5-9 Mid-American Conference) went on a 18-12 run to catch the Bulls when Morrow knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:15 to go. Scott made a free throw with 1:42 left to give Miami (Ohio) the lead before UB’s Re’Shawna Stone’s layup and free throw regained the lead at 67-65.

The Redhawks’ Maddi Cluse sank two free throws with 1:04 remaining to tie the game, setting the stage for Morrow’s big basket.

Stone led UB (9-14, 4-10) with 23 points, and Jazmine Young added 15 points. Zakiyah Winfield had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Cluse finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Miami (Ohio). Scott scored 16 points, and Morrow had 11.

UB has lost five consecutive games and will return to action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at Eastern Michigan.

Bona women win

Breauna Ware’s jumper with 2:42 remaining in the game gave St. Bonaventure a lead that it wouldn’t relinquish in a 68-62 win over VCU at Reilly Center.

After the Rams’ Janika Griffith-Wallace made a 3-pointer to cut the Bonnies’ lead to 62-59 with 32 seconds to go, Ware made four free throws to seal the victory.

Nikki Oppenheimer led the Bonnies (6-24, 3-12 Atlantic 10) with 22 points, and I’Yanna Lops added 15. Ware finished with 14.

Griffith-Wallace led VCU (7-19, 4-10) with 26 points.

St. Bonaventure ends the regular season next Saturday at Richmond. Game time is 6 p.m.

Akron beats UB men

Akron took a 12-point lead into halftime and rolled to a 86-66 victory over the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team in Akron, Ohio.

The Zips (19-8, 11-3 Mid-American Conference) trailed 3-2 near the start of the game, but that was the last time UB (12-15, 6-8) led. The Bulls never threatened in the second half as Akron led by as many as 26 points.

Armoni Foster led Buffalo with 12 points. Isaiah Adams and Jonnivius Smith each added 11 points, and Curtis Jones scored 10. Laquill Hardnett scored nine points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Xavier Castaneda scored a game-high 30 points for Akron. Enrique Freeman scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Nate Johnson had 11 points.

Buffalo, which has lost three consecutive games, returns to action Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game against Central Michigan at Alumni Arena.