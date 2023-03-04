The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team is heading to Cleveland.

The Bulls needed a win on the final day of the regular season, plus a loss by one of three teams to earn the eighth seed and final spot in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, which begins Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

In Becky Burke's first season as head coach, UB qualified for the eight-team tournament Saturday with a 72-67 win against Western Michigan at Alumni Arena, combined with a loss by Miami (Ohio). Ball State defeated the RedHawks, 77-68.

UB will open the MAC Tournament at 11 a.m. Wednesday in a quarterfinal against No. 1 Toledo at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The winner advances to a semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday in Cleveland.

The Bulls are the defending MAC Tournament champion, but they return to the tournament with almost an entirely new lineup. Jazmine Young, a fifth-year senior guard, is the only returning player from last year’s team.

UB ended the regular season by winning its final three games. Re’Shawna Stone led the Bulls (12-15, 7-11 MAC) with 23 points and six assists, and Zakiyah Winfield scored 20 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bulls, who led 39-30 at halftime, for her 15th double-double in UB’s 27 games.

Hannah Spitzley led Western Michigan with 18 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists. The Broncos cut UB’s lead to 41-39 early in the third quarter, then to 61-59 in the fourth quarter, and then came within two of the Bulls inside the final 90 seconds.

Stone’s two free throws in the final 21 seconds helped UB seal the win.

Niagara women win

Aaliyah Parker scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Niagara’s women’s basketball team to a 61-52 victory over Mount St. Mary’s at Gallagher Center and the Purple Eagles wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Niagara (17-11, 16-4 MAAC) will play at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MAAC Tournament against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 7 Marist and No. 10 Rider. The MAAC Tournament begins Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Niagara and Mount St. Mary’s were tied at 26 at halftime before the Purple Eagles surged ahead 38-31 entering the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers (11-18, 7-13) closed within 52-48 with 3:28 to go, but Niagara’s Angel Parker made a jumper and Aaaliyah Parker sank a free throw to push the lead to 55-48. Mount St. Mary’s didn’t draw closed than five points the rest of the way.

Angel Parker had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles.

Natalie Villaflor led the Mountaineers with 12 points.

Canisius women fall

Siena broke open a close game in the second quarter and went on to beat the Canisius women’s basketball team 76-58 in the MAAC finale for both schools at Koessler Center.

The Golden Griffins (9-20, 6-14 MAAC) will be the ninth seed in the MAAC Tournament, and will play Tuesday against No. 8 seed Mount St. Mary’s at 10:30 a.m. The Saints (18-12, 12-8) are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Fairfield on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

With Saturday’s game tied at 18 after the first quarter, Siena went on a 19-0 run in the second quarter and led 43-30 at halftime.

Canisius trimmed the deficit to three points in the third quarter before the Saints closed on a 7-1 run for a 55-46 lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Golden Griffins didn’t get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

Sisi Eleko and Athina Alexa each scored 13 points for Canisius and Cheyenne Stubbs had 11. Vannessa Garrelts led the Golden Griffins with seven rebounds and five assists.

Teresa Seppala came off the bench to score a game-high 22 points for Siena. Ahniysha Jackson had 15 points and Anajah Brown had 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds.