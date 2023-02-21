If any team makes a postseason run among any of the Big 4’s men's and women's basketball teams, it will be Niagara women’s basketball.

The University at Buffalo women’s program is in a transition year, and St. Bonaventure’s future is up in the air following a mid-season coaching change. Canisius has eclipsed its win total from last year, but is still in a revamp under second-year coach Sahar Nusseibeh.

Niagara is the anomaly in an otherwise underwhelming year for Big 4 basketball. The Purple Eagles have the most experience and returning players, including two of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s top players in Cardinal O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker – two of five former Hawks on Niagara’s roster. Chemistry counts for a lot.

They have a confounding defensive style that forces turnovers and allows the Purple Eagles to capitalize. Opponents average more than 29 turnovers a game against Niagara.

Now, the Purple Eagles are pushing for one of the top two spots in the MAAC, as the Big 4’s women’s teams enter the final stretch of the regular season. Here’s a look at where each team stands, and where each team could land in playoff positioning.

University at Buffalo

Record: 9-14, 4-10. 10th, Mid-American Conference

Games remaining: Noon Wednesday at Eastern Michigan; 1 p.m. Saturday at Bowling Green; 6 p.m. March 1 against Akron; 2 p.m. March 4 against Western Michigan.

How the Bulls got here: Already in a transition year under first-year coach Becky Burke, UB faces a very real prospect of not making the eight-team MAC Tournament. A five-game losing streak has dropped the Bulls into a three-way tie for 10th with Ohio and Central Michigan, and two wins separate fifth from 10th. UB has played shorthanded for much of the last two months as injuries have accrued, but a win against Eastern Michigan would help UB’s playoff push.

Player to watch down the stretch: G Re’Shawna Stone was named MAC’s women’s player of the week on Monday. Stone is averaging 23.5 points and 4.5 assists in her last six games.

Final four games, per HerHoopStats.com ratings Tuesday: 65-61 win at Eastern Michigan, 79-62 loss at Bowling Green, 67-66 win against Akron, 69-61 win against Western Michigan.

Predicted finish: Eighth in the MAC; top eight of 12 teams go to the MAC Tournament.

Conference tournament begins: March 8, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

Canisius

Record: 8-17, 5-11. Ninth, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Games remaining: 7 p.m. Thursday at Saint Peter’s; 1 p.m. Saturday at Iona, 7 p.m. March 2 vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 1 p.m. March 4 vs. Siena.

How the Golden Griffins got here: The Griffs withstood an eight-game losing streak that included losses to four of the MAAC’s top five teams: Iona, Quinnipiac, Niagara and Fairfield. Canisius, though, has won two of its last three and has cultivated some momentum, and the final two weeks of the schedule includes games against Saint Peter’s, which has yet to win a game this season, and MAAC leader Iona.

Player to watch down the stretch: G Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 12.2 points in Canisius’ last six games, and recorded her first double-double (17 points, 11 rebounds) last weekend against Fairfield.

Final four games, per HerHoopStats.com ratings Tuesday: 63-56 win at Saint Peter’s, 69-52 loss at Iona, 64-61 win against Mount Saint Mary’s, 68-63 loss to Siena.

Predicted finish: 8th in the MAAC.

Conference tournament begins: March 7, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Niagara

Record: 13-11, 12-4. Third in MAAC.

Games remaining: 6 p.m. Thursday at Quinnipiac; 2 p.m., Saturday at Marist; 6 p.m. March 2 vs. Siena; 2 p.m. March 4 vs. Mount St. Mary’s.

How the Purple Eagles got here: Niagara has won three of its last four games and 10 of its last 12, with the only blemishes a loss to Iona, and a loss Feb. 11 that was decided by Elisa Mevius’ last-second buzzer-beater by Siena. Niagara has gotten tangible contributions from its bench, including guard Lore Porter and forward Sydney Faulcon.

Player to watch down the stretch: G Aaliyah Parker leads the MAAC in scoring (17.3 points) and steals (83), and has 20.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in the last five contests.

Final four games, per HerHoopStats.com ratings Tuesday: 71-57 loss at Quinnipiac, 65-62 loss at Marist, 70-67 loss to Siena, 68-63 win vs. Mount St. Mary’s.

Predicted finish: Third in the MAAC.

Conference tournament begins: March 7, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

St. Bonaventure

Record: 6-24, 3-12. 14th in the Atlantic 10.

Game remaining: 6 p.m. Saturday at Richmond.

How the Bonnies got here: The Bonnies’ season has been marked by a nine-game losing streak. Bona has created some momentum by winning two of its last three games: 68-62 against VCU and 48-47 at Loyola-Chicago, which sandwiched a 94-62 loss to Duquesne. The Bonnies haven’t won an Atlantic 10 tournament game since 2014, but a tournament win could help interim coach Erica Morrow’s cause to become Bona’s next full-time hire.

Player to watch down the stretch: G Nikki Oppenheimer is averaging 15.4 points in the last five games, including a season-high 22 against VCU in which Oppenheimer made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Final game, per HerHoopStats.com ratings Tuesday: 73-51 loss at Richmond.

Predicted finish: 14th in Atlantic 10.

Conference tournament begins: March 1, Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, Del.