Big 4 Tripleheader in KeyBank Center to serve as dress rehearsal for NCAA Tournament

At least 60 people will take various roles for the NCAA Tournament games in March, including a crew of statisticians and court attendants, and more than 50 people will assist with media relations. Additionally, at least 20 individuals will help with in-game video operations and camera operators.

“When people see what happens on a game day, everyone looks at it as, ‘That’s a great event!’ ” Maher said. “But they don’t realize how many people are involved and how far in advance the planning goes, and how broad the impact in our community is, whether it’s the eight to 12 different hotels teams stay at, travel coordination and buses, and all of those things have to be held so that once teams are announced on (Selection) Sunday, everything is in place and you can roll with it. It’s a well-planned event. The execution of it always comes off well, but it takes so much to do it.”