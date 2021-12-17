Big 4 Tripleheader in KeyBank Center to serve as dress rehearsal for NCAA Tournament

As fans and teams filter in and out of KeyBank Center on Saturday, there will be plenty of watchful eyes and plenty of officials taking notes throughout the arena.
KeyBank Center will host the Big 4 Tripleheader in men’s basketball on Saturday, a six-team, three-game event that begins at 11 a.m. with Daemen hosting Franklin Pierce, followed by Albany-Niagara at 2 p.m. and Canisius-University at Buffalo at 5 p.m.
Of the scores of people involved in the operations of the Big 4 Tripleheader, planning committees that oversee the event and NCAA Tournament sites will be mindful of every detail on Saturday as they prepare for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament March 17 and 19.
“A team from the NCAA will come in and wants to see how the arena handles the operations for basketball,” said Canisius athletic director Bill Maher, whose school is co-hosting the NCAA Tournament site with Niagara and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. “It’s setting up the court. It’s the timing systems, the replay systems, all are part of what they look at. They visit all the hotels. They have a chance to understand the restaurants in the area and the travel, all things that are part of the NCAA Tournament weekend.”
Saturday will be the first time KeyBank Center will host college basketball games since November 2019, when it hosted a doubleheader that included Daemen, Canisius and St. Bonaventure.
The NCAA announced locations for its championship host sites from 2022-23 to 2025-26, and Buffalo will host NCAA Tournament games in men’s basketball for the second time in a four-year span.
Hosting an NCAA Tournament site, though, is a massive undertaking, one that involves multiple logistics, from travel arrangements to in-arena escorts for bands and cheerleaders and booking practice facilities around the Buffalo area for the eight teams who will play in first-round games in March.
NCAA Tournament organizers and representatives from the MAAC, Canisius and Niagara will be in the building Saturday to oversee everything that needs to be evaluated in preparation for March Madness.
“We have put a lot of planning and effort to this point,” said Jordan Confessore, the tournament manager for the NCAA regional in Buffalo, and the MAAC’s associate commissioner for men’s basketball. “Hosting the first and second rounds takes almost more than a year of planning. This coming weekend will be a good test, and we can start coming in to do the work we need to do.
“Saturday is very similar to March. There will be multiple games in a day, and it will be a good indication for the future. We’ve been talking for months and months and months about this. To do these games is a really good start for us.”
The NCAA Tournament returns to multiple sites across the country after it was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 tournament was held at multiple sites in Indiana, including Indiana University’s Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Butler University’s Hinkle Fieldhouse, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis hosted the Final Four.
While people in the stands will see plenty of basketball on the court at KeyBank Center, there will be plenty going on behind the scenes.
As many as 170 people from the NCAA, MAAC, Canisius, Niagara, KeyBank Center, Pegula Sports and Entertainment, and the Buffalo Sports Commission will be involved in NCAA Tournament operations, both in planning and for game-day events, including a 35-member planning and execution staff that includes tournament directors, a tournament manager, a media coordinator, a building operations coordinator, travel liaisons and information technology specialists.
At least 60 people will take various roles for the NCAA Tournament games in March, including a crew of statisticians and court attendants, and more than 50 people will assist with media relations. Additionally, at least 20 individuals will help with in-game video operations and camera operators.
“When people see what happens on a game day, everyone looks at it as, ‘That’s a great event!’ ” Maher said. “But they don’t realize how many people are involved and how far in advance the planning goes, and how broad the impact in our community is, whether it’s the eight to 12 different hotels teams stay at, travel coordination and buses, and all of those things have to be held so that once teams are announced on (Selection) Sunday, everything is in place and you can roll with it. It’s a well-planned event. The execution of it always comes off well, but it takes so much to do it.”
After this weekend, Confessore said the NCAA’s site committee will continue to debrief and prepare for what it will take to optimize operations in March.
“We are constantly going back and forth,” Confessore said. “Getting through this event will be good because we can put some real-time perspective on certain things. But we will continue to speak constantly. We are always in communication about all the elements that need to come together. We’ll debrief, but continue the conversations about all the different things that are required for this.”
Niagara-Binghamton canceled
Niagara’s athletic department announced Friday that the Purple Eagles’ men's basketball game Tuesday at Binghamton has been canceled due to Covid-19 protocols in Binghamton’s program.
The cancellation is one of a spate of cancellations and postponements in college basketball due to Covid-19 issues in men’s and women’s basketball programs this week. At least 10 men’s and women’s programs had announced on Friday pauses or cancellations due to Covid-19 protocols or positive tests in the programs.
Big 4 Tripleheader
Saturday, Dec. 18 at KeyBank Center