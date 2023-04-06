The transfer portal in college basketball is officially open, as of March 13, and Big 4 men's and women's players from the University at Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure are declaring their intentions to explore opportunities at other programs. The Buffalo News will keep track of the Big 4’s men’s and women’s basketball players who enter the transfer portal during the course of the entry window, which will close May 11.