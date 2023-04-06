The transfer portal in college basketball is officially open, as of March 13, and Big 4 men's and women's players from the University at Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure are declaring their intentions to explore opportunities at other programs. The Buffalo News will keep track of the Big 4’s men’s and women’s basketball players who enter the transfer portal during the course of the entry window, which will close May 11.
University at Buffalo
Men
March 13: Zid Powell, junior guard: 13 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists in 28 games.
March 13: Kuluel Mading, sophomore forward: 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds in eight games.
People are also reading…
March 13: Kidtrell Blocker, sophomore guard: 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds in 32 games.
March 13: Devin Ceaser, freshman guard: 5.0 points, one rebound in 29 games. To Old Dominion.
March 21: Curtis Jones, sophomore guard: 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists in 31 games.
March 24: LaQuill Hardnett, senior forward: 11 points and 7.3 rebounds in 31 games.
April 6: Isaac Jack, freshman center: 5.6 points, 4.2 rebounds in 31 games.
Canisius
Women
March 14: Dani Haskell, junior guard: 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 60 assists, 46 steals in 28 games. To St. Bonaventure.
March 14: Cheyenne Stubbs, sophomore guard: 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds in 23 games.
March 21: Rhay Porter, sophomore forward: 1.2 points, 2.7 rebounds in 16 games.
March 21: Lydia Gattozzi, sophomore guard: 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds in 25 games.
March 21: Hannah Dolan, sophomore guard: did not play due to injury.
Niagara
Men
March 13: Keith Kiner III, junior forward: 3.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in eight games.
March 13: Bryce Moore, freshman guard: 4.6 points and 1.8 rebounds in 23 games. To Triton College.
March 23: Touba Traore, junior forward: 1.3 points in seven games.
March 24: Shane Lancaster, freshman guard: 1.8 points in four games.
April 4: Noah Thomasson, senior guard: 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
April 5: Aaron Gray, forward: 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 31 games.
Women
March 18: Mariana Freeman, sophomore guard: 1.2 points, 0.2 assists in 14 games.
April 4: Angel Parker, senior guard: 15.7 points, four rebounds, 91 assists in 28 games.
April 4: Aaliyah Parker, sophomore guard: 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds in 29 games.
St. Bonaventure
Men
March 17: Anouar Mellouk, redshirt freshman forward: 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds in 31 games.
March 17: Max Amadasun, redshirt sophomore forward: 1.7 points, 1.1 rebounds in 15 games.
April 5: Brett Rumpel, redshirt freshman guard: 1.9 points and 1.1 assists in 24 games.