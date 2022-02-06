Big 4 roundup: UB women and men sweep Central Michigan

Dyaisha Fair scored 29 points to lead five UB women in double figures as the Bulls defeated Central Michigan, 82-74, at McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Mich., Saturday afternoon.
UB, 14-7 overall and 8-3 in the Mid-American Conference, has steadied the ship after a three-game losing streak, winning the last three, including the last two on the road.
Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Ditto for freshman Saniaa Wilson, with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Georgia Woolley had 14 points and Dominique Camp 10.
The game was tied at halftime after three quarters but after the Chippewas had taken a 64-62 lead, UB reeled off 12 points in a row in more than 5½ minutes to take a 74-64 lead with 3:37 to play. Fair had seven points in the run.
The Bulls controlled the boards, outrebounding Central Michigan, 48-36, with 21 on the offensive side.
Molly Davis had 25 points to lead Central Michigan, 4-17 overall and 2-10 in the MAAC.
UB will host Western Michigan Monday in a rescheduled game.
UB men win nightcap
In the second game of the doubleheader in Mount Pleasant, the UB men defeated Central Michigan, 74-54, to improve to 11-8 overall and 5-4 in the MAC. Jeenathan Williams had 19 points for the Bulls.
Ronaldo Segu and Tra’Von Fagan had 11 points each for UB, which snapped a short two-game losing streak. Maceo Jack added 10 points.
The Bulls led, 34-27, at halftime and pushed the lead to as high as 27 points in the second half. They shot 42.6% from the field for the game while Central Michigan, 5-14, 4-4, only shot 33.9%.
Ralph Bissainthe led Central with 19 points.
UB has two games at Alumni Arena in the coming week. It hosts Eastern Michigan Tuesday and Ball State on Feb. 12.
Bona beats Richmond
Asianae Johnson made nine of her final 10 shots from the field, scoring a career-high 28 points as the St. Bonaventure women defeated Richmond, 74-66, at the Reilly Center Saturday.
Maggie Dziezgowski also had a career high for the Bonnies, 12-9 overall and 4-6 in the Atlantic 10, with 20 points. She and Johnson were a combined 14 of 16 from the foul line. As a team, Bona went to the line much more than Richmond, going 20 of 24, while Richmond was 8 of 9.
The Spiders (13-10, 4-6) led 22-9 after one quarter, but Bona battled back to close within four at halftime (32-28). After three quarters the teams were tied at 50-50. Bona took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Dziezgowski with 8:20 to play. Richmond trailed by as many as eight, closed to within two with 1:32 left, but a 3-pointer by Nikki Oppenheimer pushed the Bonnies lead back to five with 1:12 left. They were never seriously threatened after that.
Emma Squires had 22 points for Richmond.
Bona hosts Massachusetts Wednesday at the Reilly Center.
NU women win
Angel Parker (Cardinal O’Hara) had 25 points and the Niagara women posted an impressive road victory at Manhattan, beating the Jaspers, 85-73, at Draddy Gymnasium in New York.
The Purple Eagles, 8-12 overall and 5-7 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play, has three other players in double figures. Maddy Yelle had 17 points, Aaliyah Parker (Cardinal O’Hara) 11 and Ally Haar 10.
Niagara shot 50.8% for the game, including 62.5% in the second quarter and 70% in the fourth. But it was just 12 of 26 on free throws.
Niagara led after each quarter and pushed its lead to as many as 17 (62-52) in the final period.
For Manhattan (13-9, 8-5), Dee Dee Davis had 16 points.
Niagara is at Siena Monday.
Canisius loses to Fairfield
In Fairfield, Conn., the Canisius women dropped a 63-54 decision in overtime to the Stags.
The Griffs, 3-18 overall and 1-11 in the MAAC, took a 52-51 lead with 44 seconds to go in regulation on a layup by Erika Joseph. But Callie Cavanaugh made one of two free throws with 22 seconds left to tie the game at 52-52. In overtime, Fairfield outscored Canisius, 11-2.