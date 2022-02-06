Big 4 roundup: UB women and men sweep Central Michigan

Ronaldo Segu and Tra’Von Fagan had 11 points each for UB, which snapped a short two-game losing streak. Maceo Jack added 10 points.

The Bulls led, 34-27, at halftime and pushed the lead to as high as 27 points in the second half. They shot 42.6% from the field for the game while Central Michigan, 5-14, 4-4, only shot 33.9%.

Ralph Bissainthe led Central with 19 points.

UB has two games at Alumni Arena in the coming week. It hosts Eastern Michigan Tuesday and Ball State on Feb. 12.

Bona beats Richmond

Asianae Johnson made nine of her final 10 shots from the field, scoring a career-high 28 points as the St. Bonaventure women defeated Richmond, 74-66, at the Reilly Center Saturday.

Maggie Dziezgowski also had a career high for the Bonnies, 12-9 overall and 4-6 in the Atlantic 10, with 20 points. She and Johnson were a combined 14 of 16 from the foul line. As a team, Bona went to the line much more than Richmond, going 20 of 24, while Richmond was 8 of 9.