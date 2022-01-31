Big 4 roundup: Niagara men win in overtime; Canisius falls

George Papas had 20 points for the Hawks (13-7, 5-4). Walker Miller added 17 points and nine rebounds. Samuel Chaput had 11 points.

Monmouth defeated Niagara 57-49 on Dec. 3.

The Purple Eagles host Manhattan at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Center.

Rider tops Canisius

In Lawrenceville, N.J., the Canisius men suffered a 70-62 loss to Rider, dropping them to 7-14 overall and 3-7 in the MAAC. The teams wound up splitting the season series. The Griffs defeated Rider (7-13, 3-7), 70-69, on Jan. 21.

Trailing 39-32 at the half, Canisius cut the deficit to two points twice, the last time on an Armon Harried layup with 16 minutes left. But the Broncs gradually pulled away after that.

Harried led Canisius with 12 points while three other players, Scott Hitchon, Jacco Fritz and Arkum Ahemed, had 10 each. For Rider, Allen Powell and Dwight Murray Jr. had 16 apiece. Murray added 12 rebounds.

Canisius was just 12 of 23 (52%) from the foul line, which may have hurt its cause. From the field the Broncs shot 51.9% and Canisius 34.4%.