Big 4 roundup: Niagara men win in overtime; Canisius falls

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. – Marcus Hammond had 27 points and Justin Roberts hit a 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds to play in overtime as Niagara’s men narrowly beat host Monmouth, 70-69, in overtime on Sunday.
After Hammond’s two free throws pulled Niagara within 69-68 with 48 seconds to go, Monmouth missed a shot. Hammond rushed the ball upcourt and penetrated the lane before kicking the ball to Roberts in the left corner.
The Hawks missed a 3-point attempt as time ran out.
OT | JUSTIN ROBERTS WITH THE GAME-WINNER!!!!!!🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/1l3P3MXtsm— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) January 30, 2022
Greg Kuakumensah made one of two free throws to tie the game at 61-61 with 36 seconds left in regulation. The Purple Eagles had led 60-52 with 3:09 to go before Monmouth scored nine in a row to take a 61-60 lead on two Miles Ruth free throws.
Sam Iorio had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Niagara (9-11, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 10 points. Touba Traore had three blocks.
George Papas had 20 points for the Hawks (13-7, 5-4). Walker Miller added 17 points and nine rebounds. Samuel Chaput had 11 points.
Monmouth defeated Niagara 57-49 on Dec. 3.
The Purple Eagles host Manhattan at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Center.
Rider tops Canisius
In Lawrenceville, N.J., the Canisius men suffered a 70-62 loss to Rider, dropping them to 7-14 overall and 3-7 in the MAAC. The teams wound up splitting the season series. The Griffs defeated Rider (7-13, 3-7), 70-69, on Jan. 21.
Trailing 39-32 at the half, Canisius cut the deficit to two points twice, the last time on an Armon Harried layup with 16 minutes left. But the Broncs gradually pulled away after that.
Harried led Canisius with 12 points while three other players, Scott Hitchon, Jacco Fritz and Arkum Ahemed, had 10 each. For Rider, Allen Powell and Dwight Murray Jr. had 16 apiece. Murray added 12 rebounds.
Canisius was just 12 of 23 (52%) from the foul line, which may have hurt its cause. From the field the Broncs shot 51.9% and Canisius 34.4%.
“We turned the ball over nine times in the first half,” said Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon. “You can’t have nine empty possessions. It just can’t happen. And then after that, we got very impatient and we took some bad shots. You are never going to be able to grind out a road win when you essentially help the other team.”