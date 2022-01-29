Big 4 roundup: Canisius women's basketball snaps 13-game losing streak

The Canisius women can breathe a sigh of relief, as their 13-game losing streak dating to before Thanksgiving has come to an end.
Dani Haskell (Franklinville) scored 24 points and was 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts as the Griffs defeated Siena, 81-78, Saturday afternoon at the Koessler Center.
Canisius, 3-16 overall, also got into the win column in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play at 1-9. The Saints fell to 5-12, 5-4.
The Griffs raced out to a 43-31 halftime lead and still led 66-59 after three quarters before Siena took the lead at 77-76 on a layup by Imani Harris with 1:32 left. But Haskell’s 3-pointer with 1:04 left put Canisius ahead to stay at 79-77. The rest of the points in the game came from the free-throw line.
“Today was a victory. We are thrilled,” said Canisius coach Sahar Nusseibeh. I’m so happy for our young women who competed for 40 minutes. We’ve stayed committed to the process since the beginning of the season and it’s tough when you’re on a losing streak like we were and you’re not meeting with success on paper. ... The fact that we were up, we hit adversity, Siena made a run – because Siena, they’re a great team – and we were able to withhold the run and finish up the game with the win.”
Canisius is at Iona Thursday.
Elsewhere in the MAAC, Quinnipiac rallied from a 26-point first-half deficit to defeat the Niagara women, 85-79, at the Gallagher Center. The Purple Eagles, 7-11 overall and 4-6 in the MAAC, were led by Alliyah Parker’s 16 points while Olivia Mason had 14 and Angel Parker and Ally Haar 13 each.
Quinnipiac (12-7, 7-3) trailed by 20 points at halftime but shot lights out in the second half, going 23 of 31 from the field. The Bobcats took the lead for good with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Jackie Grisdale.
Niagara lost despite shooting a season-high 48.5% from the field.
Niagara is at Fairfield Thursday.
UB wins, Bona loses
At Alumni Arena in Amherst, the UB women ended a three-game losing streak with a 68-61 win over Northern Illinois. Freshman Georgia Woolley and junior Dyaisha Fair each played all 40 minutes in the game, with Woolley scoring 26 points and Fair 16. Saniaa Wilson, another freshman in her first game for UB, had 12 points and seven rebounds.
UB led by 11 at the half at 36-25 but Northern Illinois cut the lead to 48-45 after three quarters. The Bulls, however, never lost the lead.
The Bulls are now 12-7 overall and 6-3 in the Mid-American Conference. The Huskies fell to 7-10, 4-5.