Big 4 roundup: Canisius women's basketball snaps 13-game losing streak

The Canisius women can breathe a sigh of relief, as their 13-game losing streak dating to before Thanksgiving has come to an end.

Dani Haskell (Franklinville) scored 24 points and was 5 of 8 on 3-point attempts as the Griffs defeated Siena, 81-78, Saturday afternoon at the Koessler Center.

Canisius, 3-16 overall, also got into the win column in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play at 1-9. The Saints fell to 5-12, 5-4.

The Griffs raced out to a 43-31 halftime lead and still led 66-59 after three quarters before Siena took the lead at 77-76 on a layup by Imani Harris with 1:32 left. But Haskell’s 3-pointer with 1:04 left put Canisius ahead to stay at 79-77. The rest of the points in the game came from the free-throw line.

“Today was a victory. We are thrilled,” said Canisius coach Sahar Nusseibeh. I’m so happy for our young women who competed for 40 minutes. We’ve stayed committed to the process since the beginning of the season and it’s tough when you’re on a losing streak like we were and you’re not meeting with success on paper. ... The fact that we were up, we hit adversity, Siena made a run – because Siena, they’re a great team – and we were able to withhold the run and finish up the game with the win.”