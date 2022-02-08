Big 4 Q&A: Fordham coach Kyle Neptune leans on lessons he learned at Niagara

KN: We want to focus on the entire student-athlete, and try to help young men be successful people on and off the court. Most importantly, off the court. If we can get young men to buy into and adhere to building great habits and building winning habits off the court, they’ll do that on the court. We had a pretty good (nonconference schedule) before we got to conference play. We’ve hit on some hard times in the last couple of weeks, but I’m really pleased with what our program is doing. They’ve come a long way.

TBN: What are your goals for the program at Fordham?

KN: We take a little bit of a different approach. The only thing we strive to do is be the best team we can be at the end of the season. We try to push and prepare our guys as much as possible, and if we can put everything into it and convince our guys to continue to get better and better and better until the last opportunity to compete this season, that’s our goal.

TBN: When did you decide you wanted to be a coach?