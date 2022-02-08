Big 4 Q&A: Fordham coach Kyle Neptune leans on lessons he learned at Niagara

Kyle Neptune was fully immersed in the study of coaching basketball as an assistant at Niagara University. He was more than six hours from his home city of New York, and learned quickly that Niagara and its surrounding area didn’t have the same excitement as the five boroughs.
From 2010-13, Neptune thrived under the tutelage of Purple Eagles coach Joe Mihalich, which helped form his path to becoming a head coach. He watched how meticulous Mihalich and Niagara’s staff were in preparation, whether it was scouting opposing teams or planning practices.
Neptune then spent eight seasons as an assistant at Villanova, where he helped the Wildcats win the 2018 NCAA championship, but he's back in his home city of New York, in his first year as head coach of the Fordham men’s basketball team. The Rams play St. Bonaventure in an Atlantic 10 Conference game Tuesday at the Reilly Center.
He recently spoke with The News about his path to being a head coach.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The Buffalo News: What have you taken from each of your stops in coaching, including your time at Niagara and Villanova?
Kyle Neptune: We’ll start at Villanova. Jay Wright is in the Hall of Fame and clearly one of the best college coaches of all time. One of his great strengths is building a program and a culture that is sustainable. I’ve tried to implement that here.
Joe Mihalich is one of the best tacticians I’ve been around and has had great success – there are so many things I take from working with him and put into Fordham.
TBN: What, in particular, about working with Joe Mihalich do you take and apply to your own program?
Neptune: His work ethic is unbelievable, and the time he put into everything. We would plan practices, for three or four hours a day. We would doddle one play or one offensive set at a desk, or we’d meet for hours in recruiting. He was a perfectionist. I think that’s something I definitely took from him, putting that time in.
And I still keep in touch with him. He is someone I consider a mentor.
TBN: What is it like for you to come back to Western New York as a head coach, and face St. Bonaventure, not too far from Niagara?
KN: I’m not the most nostalgic person. When we compete, it’s all about our guys and our team. We truly believe every game is our Super Bowl. No matter if it’s the first, third or last game of the season. Wherever we play, that’s what our focus is.
TBN: What kind of identity do you want to instill in your program at Fordham?
KN: We want to focus on the entire student-athlete, and try to help young men be successful people on and off the court. Most importantly, off the court. If we can get young men to buy into and adhere to building great habits and building winning habits off the court, they’ll do that on the court. We had a pretty good (nonconference schedule) before we got to conference play. We’ve hit on some hard times in the last couple of weeks, but I’m really pleased with what our program is doing. They’ve come a long way.
TBN: What are your goals for the program at Fordham?
KN: We take a little bit of a different approach. The only thing we strive to do is be the best team we can be at the end of the season. We try to push and prepare our guys as much as possible, and if we can put everything into it and convince our guys to continue to get better and better and better until the last opportunity to compete this season, that’s our goal.
TBN: When did you decide you wanted to be a coach?
KN: I played overseas for a year after I graduated from Lehigh, bounced around a couple spots in one year, and it got to be the spring and summer, and I was still around the game in my hometown of Brooklyn, trying to prepare to continue to play. I reconnected with a bunch of my former coaches and decided. I asked them for guidance, and that helped me make a decision to try to get on being a grad assistant. They agreed to help me make connections in college basketball world, and through that, honestly, by just fate I ended up at Villanova through those connections in New York.
TBN: You’re a younger coach, too. Does that help with relating to and communicating with players?
KN: I’ve always been one of the youngest in the field, even as an assistant at Niagara – I was 24, 25. I feel like I have a little bit of an old soul because I’ve had a lot of experience as an assistant. I worked for really, really experienced and successful coaches. I’m very fortunate to have the coaching background and to be mentored by some amazing people. I do think my age helps relating to the student-athletes. It’s not that long ago that I was a student-athlete myself, so I have some perspective there.
TBN: How did you end up at Niagara?
KN: I was at Villanova for two years as a video coordinator, a great starting spot for me. We went to the Final Four my first year (in 2009) and then had the best start in school history. The year after, coach Wright and coach Mihalich are really good friends from growing up together in Philadelphia, and coach Mihalich was looking for an assistant coach. He and coach Wright had a conversation, and coach Wright was gracious enough to recommend me.
TBN: You went from living in New York and Philadelphia, to living in Western New York. What did you gain from that?
KN: It was a great time in my life to learn. Coming out and getting a completely different spin on life, being in Western New York, and prior to that, I spent some time at Lehigh University for four years, which is not exactly a huge metropolis, but only 1½ hours from home. College is completely different, and I’m a city guy. For me, it’s almost way more comfortable to hear sirens and trains and loud people and traffic. I feel way more comfortable in a crazy block in New York.
It was definitely an adjustment to move to Western New York, and it gave me a lot of time to think, and it forced me to really have nothing to do except throw everything into basketball. Working for Joe Mihalich, he is a complete workaholic. In a good way, and it showed me so much. What he did for all the assistants who worked for him, he gave us unfettered access to his thoughts and his planning style. Some coaches plan on our own, but he involved our staff in Niagara in everything he did. We had access to his genius, and I don’t know if I’d had that if I was in a bigger recruiting landscape.
When I think of my time in Western New York, I think of it as a three-year retreat in learning how a great, great, great coach thinks and operates. There is no one who has a higher motor and such a competitive spirit. I say this in a good way, but he is such a nasty competitor. I don’t know if there is anyone who hated to lose more than coach Mihalich.