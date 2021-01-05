Big 4 Player of Week Kyle Lofton and Bonnies ready to face Saint Joseph's

Junior point guard Kyle Lofton is used to hitting clutch shots for St. Bonaventure, so it was only natural that he would hit Saturday's game-winning 3-pointer at Richmond to give the Bonnies a signature win, 69-66, over the Spiders.
It's also a reason he was named Big 4 men's basketball player of the week on Tuesday.
It was a big win because the Bonnies were coming off a disappointing road loss at Rhode Island and because the veteran Richmond team is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic 10.
Now, coach Mark Schmidt's team returns to the Reilly Center for only the second home game of the season to face Saint Joseph's at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
In Saturday's game-winner at Richmond, Lofton created his own shot from the top of the circle with a quick dribble to open some space between him and Richmond defender Blake Francis. He made it look easy.
"I know my coaches and my guys lean on me to take those kind of shots," said Lofton, who has hit at least two late-game threes in his first two seasons at Bona, one to clinch the Boca Classic Championship win over FAU in his freshman year and a pull-up jumper with 4 seconds left to win against La Salle as a sophomore.
Lofton wasn't fazed by the big moment when he let it fly at Richmond.
"There was like 5 seconds left and the worst there could be was overtime, so I just went and took it," he said.
For the week, Lofton averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. He opened A-10 play with 13 points in 39 minutes of action at Rhode Island. That he was on the court for all but one minute at Rhode Island isn't unusual. Lofton led the nation with 38.4 minutes of average playing time last season.
Lofton became the second Bonnies player to be named Big 4 Player of the Week this season, joining teammate Osun Osunniyi who earned the honor Dec. 22.
Saint Joseph's, coming off the worst season in its men's basketball history, will come to the Reilly Center with a 0-7 record. However, the losses include games against three teams ranked in the Top 10: No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 Villanova and No. 8 Tennessee. Also, the Hawks took Rhode Island to overtime before losing, 85-77, on Sunday in Kingston, R.I. And, they were without their senior scoring leader Ryan Daly, who has missed the last two games with a thumb injury.
Besides Daly (17.2), Saint Joseph's gets scoring from 6-8 junior Taylor Funk (16.4), who had 29 points at Rhode Island, including 5 of 11 3-pointers. Funk missed almost all of the 2019-20 season, one reason for the Hawks' dismal 6-26 season in the first season under coach Billy Lange, who formerly was the head coach at Merchant Marine Academy and Navy and then an assistant under Jay Wright at Villanova.
The Hawks have been strengthened by the addition of transfers Dahmir Bishop from Xavier and Jack Forrest from Columbia. Both are 6-5 junior guards.