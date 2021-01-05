Big 4 Player of Week Kyle Lofton and Bonnies ready to face Saint Joseph's

Junior point guard Kyle Lofton is used to hitting clutch shots for St. Bonaventure, so it was only natural that he would hit Saturday's game-winning 3-pointer at Richmond to give the Bonnies a signature win, 69-66, over the Spiders.

It's also a reason he was named Big 4 men's basketball player of the week on Tuesday.

It was a big win because the Bonnies were coming off a disappointing road loss at Rhode Island and because the veteran Richmond team is the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic 10.

Now, coach Mark Schmidt's team returns to the Reilly Center for only the second home game of the season to face Saint Joseph's at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

In Saturday's game-winner at Richmond, Lofton created his own shot from the top of the circle with a quick dribble to open some space between him and Richmond defender Blake Francis. He made it look easy.

"I know my coaches and my guys lean on me to take those kind of shots," said Lofton, who has hit at least two late-game threes in his first two seasons at Bona, one to clinch the Boca Classic Championship win over FAU in his freshman year and a pull-up jumper with 4 seconds left to win against La Salle as a sophomore.

Lofton wasn't fazed by the big moment when he let it fly at Richmond.