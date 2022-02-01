Big 4 notebook: Richmond's Siobhan Ryan ready for return to Western New York

The first time Siobhan Ryan played a college basketball game at St. Bonaventure, she didn’t have the familiar sights and sounds of fans in the stands at the Reilly Center.

So much of men’s and women’s college basketball during the 2020-21 season was played in empty arenas or in facilities with restricted capacities due to Covid-19 restrictions.

+2 Former Sacred Heart guard Siobhan Ryan embraces 'seasoned senior' mindset for Richmond Ryan attributes her early productivity at Richmond to the fact that she was asked to take on immediate responsibilities, and was asked not to play with confidence in her skills and in the decisions she makes on the court.

When Ryan, a former Sacred Heart standout, returns to Western New York with the Richmond women’s basketball team Saturday, she’ll look in the stands to see her family, her friends and former teammates in attendance for the Spiders’ Atlantic 10 Conference game at 1 p.m. at St. Bonaventure.

“It’s been so much better having fans in the building this season, making it feel like a real game setting,” said Ryan, a sophomore guard.

“I’ve reached out to Sacred Heart to see if they’ll come to the game. My family is really excited, and my mom’s come to a few games at Richmond, so it will be nice for her that it’s a close game and not a flight away. There’s people who’ve never seen me play in college, and it’s going to be good for them to see me play in person, and not on an iPad or on TV.”

