Big 4 notebook: Richmond's Siobhan Ryan ready for return to Western New York

The first time Siobhan Ryan played a college basketball game at St. Bonaventure, she didn’t have the familiar sights and sounds of fans in the stands at the Reilly Center.
So much of men’s and women’s college basketball during the 2020-21 season was played in empty arenas or in facilities with restricted capacities due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Ryan attributes her early productivity at Richmond to the fact that she was asked to take on immediate responsibilities, and was asked not to play with confidence in her skills and in the decisions she makes on the court.
When Ryan, a former Sacred Heart standout, returns to Western New York with the Richmond women’s basketball team Saturday, she’ll look in the stands to see her family, her friends and former teammates in attendance for the Spiders’ Atlantic 10 Conference game at 1 p.m. at St. Bonaventure.
“It’s been so much better having fans in the building this season, making it feel like a real game setting,” said Ryan, a sophomore guard.
“I’ve reached out to Sacred Heart to see if they’ll come to the game. My family is really excited, and my mom’s come to a few games at Richmond, so it will be nice for her that it’s a close game and not a flight away. There’s people who’ve never seen me play in college, and it’s going to be good for them to see me play in person, and not on an iPad or on TV.”
The local Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coaches are focusing on planning, on managing time and on managing physical workloads as they progress into stacked segments of their schedules.
Ryan has started all 21 games for the Spiders (13-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10), and is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 rebounds. She’s one of two 6-foot players who starts at wing; Ryan is the starting shooting guard, while Kate Klimkiewicz is the starting small forward.
“Our coach wants height at the wing,” said Ryan, a 2020 All-Western New York first-team selection by The News. “We bring versatility to the wing, we can post up and shoot threes. That’s crucial for our team. In the Atlantic 10, we play against a lot of shorter guards, a lot of players who are 5-5 or 5-6, even two- and three-guards. With our teams, getting guards into the post is definitely helpful.”
Ryan played in 22 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 5.1 points and 2.2 rebounds, and 18.8 minutes. Getting playing time as a freshman helped her quickly gain confidence and learn how to handle her on-court responsibilities. Ryan has also benefited from consistency this season, compared to a schedule with pauses and cancellations last season.
“When we’re preparing, we know exactly who we’re playing and when,” she said. “It helps with our experience. We had six (nonconference) games last year, and this year, it’s 12 or 13. We got a chance to work things out before the (Atlantic 10) season. And with some of the games we lost last year, we want that matchup again, to try to win against those teams.”
Niagara notes
Aaliyah Parker’s consistency continues to pay off for the Niagara women. Parker, a freshman guard, was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s rookie of the week for the fifth time this season.
Parker also was named the conference’s rookie of the week on Nov. 15, Nov. 22, Dec. 13 and Jan. 24. Parker scored a combined 36 points in Niagara’s last two games, and has scored at least 14 points a game in the last five games. Parker leads the Purple Eagles with 5.5 rebounds per game and averages 11.3 points per game.
Hammond leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring (17.1 points per game).
The Niagara men’s basketball team bounced back from Friday's loss at Siena in nail-biting fashion. Two days after making one 3-point attempt in a 60-56 loss – and without guard Marcus Hammond against the Saints – the Purple Eagles answered with a 70-69 win Sunday at Monmouth, a game that was punctuated by Justin Roberts’ buzzer-beater.
Hammond was in concussion protocol Friday, but returned to the lineup Sunday to score 27 points at Monmouth. Hammond is tied for the MAAC lead in scoring. He and Manhattan’s Jose Perez average 17.8 points per game. Niagara entered the weekend series at Siena and at Monmouth leading the MAAC in 3-point shooting (35.7%), but shot 1-for-15 on 3-point attempts at Siena – a single-game season-low for the Purple Eagles. The Saints began the weekend at 21.9% on 3-point defense.
Roberts’ game-winning 3-pointer at Monmouth, though, helped Niagara snap a three-game losing streak. The Purple Eagles (9-11, 4-7 MAAC) finished 9 for 26 on 3-pointers at Monmouth.
On a recent afternoon, Rob Lanier took a long drive around Atlanta with his oldest son, Emory. Lanier recalled that as he steered the car and looked out at the empty streets, Emory began to talk about how he was able to stay at home during a pandemic. “He explained what a privilege it was to be able to
Lanier earns 100th win
Rob Lanier, a Buffalo native and former St. Bonaventure men’s basketball captain, earned his 100th win as a head coach last week.
Lanier reached the milestone Thursday in Georiga State's 68-64 win at Louisiana. Lanier is 43-27 in three seasons as head coach at Georgia State, which hosts Troy on Thursday in Atlanta. In four seasons as head coach at Siena, from 2001 to 2005, Lanier was 58-70.
Time change for UB women
The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will play at Eastern Michigan at noon Wednesday. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. in Ypsilanti, Mich., but was moved up to the afternoon, as southeast Michigan is expected to get between 12 and 18 inches of snow.
Game of the week
Iona at Niagara, 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston: The Purple Eagles host the Gaels in a rematch of a 2021 MAAC Tournament semifinal – and Iona coach Rick Pitino returns to Western New York as a coach this week for the first time since 1983, when he was the head coach at Boston University. The Gaels (18-3, 10-0 MAAC) are on a seven-game winning streak and began Tuesday at No. 57 in the NET Rankings, the sorting tool the NCAA’s Tournament Committee uses to help determine the 68-team field.