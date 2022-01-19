Big 4 notebook: Niagara, Canisius women ready to take on stacked slate of games

The Niagara women’s basketball team did some advance planning during a stretch of five games in 10 days.
Knowing a snowstorm was headed to Western New York on Monday, the Purple Eagles scrapped plans to fly to Philadelphia a day before their 75-74 win Tuesday at Rider. Instead, they loaded a bus Sunday and got out of the way of the storm, which dropped up to 20 inches of snow in Erie and Niagara counties Monday.
“We talked after the game Saturday with our athletic director, Simon Gray, and talked about what our options were,” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said Tuesday morning. “We already had a bus coming to pick up our stuff Sunday, so it made sense for us to start heading on down.”
Rescheduling travel for an earlier day became another part of the shuffle in a schedule that continues to be reformatted. As men’s and women’s basketball teams return from Covid-19 pauses across the country, games that were postponed are being inserted into schedules, which is creating a logjam of games for some programs, including the Niagara and Canisius women.
The local Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coaches are focusing on planning, on managing time and on managing physical workloads as they progress into stacked segments of their schedules.
Stoppages have become almost commonplace in college basketball, particularly in the last four weeks, when more than 300 men’s and women’s Division I college teams have been impacted by the pandemic.
The Purple Eagles began a five-game, 10-day schedule Jan. 13 with an 81-64 loss to Fairfield and a 90-72 loss two days later against Rider. After Tuesday’s 75-74 win at Rider, Niagara is scheduled to play Thursday at Monmouth and Saturday at Marist.
“You know how to manage these situations based on your players and their bodies,” Pierce said. “The style of play that we play is very rigorous. We play a lot of people, but you still have to make sure they’re getting the rest and recovery that they need. You’re not going to be on the court doing a lot of running around on these days in between. You’re really fine-tuning things. You’re giving the scout. You’re fine-tuning things you want to clean up, it’s prep for the next game, and so on.”
The crunch of games creates a different routine, too. MAAC teams typically play two games a week, usually on Thursdays and Saturdays or Fridays and Sundays, but as teams are coming out of Covid-19 protocols, games that were postponed in late December and early January are being plugged into the schedule, including mid-week games.
The Canisius women begin a stretch of five games in 10 days when they play Thursday at Saint Peter’s and Saturday at Monmouth, and have quickly established a pattern.
“Game, prep day, game, prep day, so this is where they become a little more like pros,” Golden Griffins coach Sahar Nusseibeh said. “This is where we’re covering opponent tendencies and providing game plans and taking our times and making sure they’re ready to execute that following day.”
The Canisius-Niagara men's basketball game that was scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston has been moved to Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.
The Griffs left Wednesday for two games in New Jersey, then play Monday at Marist. They have home games Jan. 27 against Quinnipiac and Jan. 29 against Siena.
“It’s about taking things day by day and meeting our players where they are,” Nusseibeh said of managing her team’s schedule. “That many games in such a short stretch, it’s a toll on their bodies because every player is playing. We don’t have the luxury of 15 active players, currently. We’ve got nine and the season is long.
“Any practice day, it’s seeing where their bodies are and meeting them where they are, and just finding a way to get better and prepare.”
As the Niagara women embarked on their road trip this week, the Niagara men completed a three-game, five-day stretch by returning to campus at 5 a.m. Wednesday, hours after a 72-63 win at Manhattan.
Niagara began its spring semester Wednesday, and Purple Eagles coach Greg Paulus described how his team is multitasking.
"For us, it's, 'How can we handle our responsibilities as student-athletes with academics, with the semester just starting up?' " said Paulus, whose team hosts Saint Peter's at 7 p.m. Friday and Rider at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. "Continuing to balance that with where the guys are physically, the timing, the date of the games, health and injuries, you've got the Covid protocols we're going to follow, and, ultimately, you want to make sure you're at your best to give yourself a chance on game night. There's a number of factors, and we're balancing through that."
Fair is one of nine Big 4 women’s basketball players to score 40 points in a game, according to record books from UB, Niagara, Canisius and St. Bonaventure.
UB's Fair named to Hammon watch list
University at Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair is one of 15 players who has been named to the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award's midseason watch list.
Fair, a junior, is currently the nation's fourth-leading scorer, averaging 23.8 points per game. Fair is the only player to be on the list in each of the three years since the award was introduced in 2020.
Porter ties Canisius rebounding record
Rhay Porter, a freshman forward for the Canisius women’s basketball team, tied a single-game record for freshmen in the Griffs program with 15 rebounds in a game Jan. 13 in the Griffs’ 59-51 loss to Rider.
Caren Jackimiak set the program’s single-game rebounding record of 34 in 1977.
Porter averages six rebounds a game. She also became the 13th freshman to have at least 15 rebounds in a game this season in Division I women’s basketball, and her 15 rebounds are the second-highest in a single game in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference this season.
Osunniyi on the boards
St. Bonaventure forward/center Osun Osunniyi is now seventh all-time in rebounding for the Bonnies after grabbing seven in a 73-53 win Friday against VCU.
After a 68-50 loss Tuesday at Dayton, Osunniyi has 99 rebounds in 14 games this season, and has 756 rebounds in four seasons. Bona is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Friday at Duquesne, and Osunniyi needs 34 rebounds to pass Fred Crawford (789) for sixth all-time in the program.
Ervin leaves Purple Eagles staff
Brett Ervin has left the Niagara men’s basketball program after 2 1/2 years as an assistant coach. A Niagara athletic spokesperson told the News that Ervin resigned from the position for family reasons and to pursue an opportunity away from coaching.
The 6-foot-10, 228-pound center has had a breakout month with double-doubles in UB’s last three games, including 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 99-88 win Jan. 5 against Bowling Green.
Game of the week
Kent State at UB men, 8 p.m. Friday: The Bulls aim to stretch their win streak to four games. UB’s game scheduled for Tuesday against Central Michigan was postponed due to Covid-19 protocols in the Chippewas’ program.
UB center David Skogman has posted consecutive double-doubles in the last three games, and he’s averaged 16.6 points and 12.3 rebounds per game in that span. Jeenathan Williams has scored in double figures in every game this season, and scored 20 points Friday in UB’s 74-68 win at Ball State.