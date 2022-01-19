Big 4 notebook: Niagara, Canisius women ready to take on stacked slate of games

Canisius, Niagara announce rescheduled basketball games The Canisius-Niagara men's basketball game that was scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston has been moved to Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

The Griffs left Wednesday for two games in New Jersey, then play Monday at Marist. They have home games Jan. 27 against Quinnipiac and Jan. 29 against Siena.

“It’s about taking things day by day and meeting our players where they are,” Nusseibeh said of managing her team’s schedule. “That many games in such a short stretch, it’s a toll on their bodies because every player is playing. We don’t have the luxury of 15 active players, currently. We’ve got nine and the season is long.

“Any practice day, it’s seeing where their bodies are and meeting them where they are, and just finding a way to get better and prepare.”

As the Niagara women embarked on their road trip this week, the Niagara men completed a three-game, five-day stretch by returning to campus at 5 a.m. Wednesday, hours after a 72-63 win at Manhattan.

Niagara began its spring semester Wednesday, and Purple Eagles coach Greg Paulus described how his team is multitasking.