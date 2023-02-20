This hasn’t been the big bang of a year for the Big 4’s men’s college basketball teams, and there’s no clear-cut favorite among the University at Buffalo, Canisius, Niagara or St. Bonaventure to make a run in the final weeks of the regular season and in the conference tournaments.

Teams like UB and Bona have been plagued by inconsistency, whether it has been a result of greater (or lesser) parity in a conference, or being unable to mesh an overhauled roster together over the course of the season.

Other than a 7-6 record during the Covid-19-interrupted 2020-21 season, Canisius hasn't had a winning season since 2017-18, when the Griffs were 20-12. They face the prospect of yet again opening the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament from the bottom of the standings.

Niagara seemed to find a rhythm only a few weeks ago, when it reeled off a five-game winning streak. Now, with their season down to three games, the Purple Eagles need wins to cling to a top-five spot in the MAAC.

Here’s a look at where each team stands, and where each team could land in playoff positioning, as the Big 4’s men’s teams enter the final stretch of the regular season.

University at Buffalo

UB men's basketball outshines Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan in 102-97 win Having a likely NBA draft pick in the house didn’t deter the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team. It likely fueled the Bulls in a 102-97 win against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

Record: 12-15, 6-8 – seventh in the Mid-American Conference

Games remaining: 7 p.m. Tuesday against Central Michigan; 2 p.m. Saturday at Toledo; 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Northern Illinois; 7 p.m. March 3 vs. Miami (Ohio)

How the Bulls got here: Tuesday’s game against Central Michigan will be valuable, both for potential playoff positioning and a chance to stay in contention for the MAC’s eight-team tournament field. The Bulls are one game ahead of the eighth-place Chippewas and two games ahead of ninth-place Bowling Green (4-10). UB has gone a combined 15-1 in February games in the previous two seasons but are 2-3 so far in February. The Bulls could be in position for their losing season since 2012-13, when they finished 14-20.

Player to watch down the stretch: F LaQuill Hardnett – averaging 16 points in five games in February, and is UB’s leading rebounder (7.4 per game).

Final four games, per KenPom.com's ratings Monday: 79-68 win against Central Michigan; 90-81 loss at Toledo, 78-77 loss at Northern Illinois, 84-75 win against Miami (Ohio).

Predicted finish: Sixth in the MAC; top eight of 12 teams go to the MAC Tournament.

MAC tournament begins: March 9, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

Canisius

Record: 7-19, 5-12; 11th in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Games remaining: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Saint Peter’s; 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Fairfield, 3:30 p.m. March 4 vs. Niagara

How the Golden Griffins got here: Canisius’ season has been about bursts and gasps, and the Griffs have lost seven of their last nine games, including a 75-74 loss Sunday at Mount St. Mary’s. While the Griffs and Marist have identical 5-12 conference records, the last three games are an opportunity for Canisius to create separation – and move out of the MAAC basement.

Player to watch down the stretch: G Tahj Staveskie – has averaged 14.5 points and 3.15 assists in the last six games.

Final three games, per KenPom.com's ratings Monday: 70-64 win vs. Saint Peter’s, 70-67 win vs. Fairfield, 69-66 win vs. Niagara.

Predicted finish: Ninth in 11-team MAAC

MAAC tournament begins: March 7, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Niagara

Record: 14-12, 9-8 – fifth in MAAC

'He wants to be better': How Niagara basketball player Noah Thomasson continues to evolve Thomasson, a 6-foot-3 senior, is one of two co-leaders in scoring in the MAAC; he and Marist’s Patrick Gardner each average 18.9 points. Thomasson averages 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 24 games for the Purple Eagles.

Games remaining: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Fairfield; 1 p.m. Sunday vs. Saint Peter’s, 3:30 p.m. March 4 at Canisius.

How the Purple Eagles got here: It has been a streaky season for the Purple Eagles. Niagara enters the last two weeks of the regular season having lost its last three games, after a five-game winning streak that moved the Purple Eagles into the top five teams in the MAAC. A quick turnaround will be necessary if the Purple Eagles want to maintain their spot in the standings, as the top five earn byes to the tournament quarterfinals.

Player to watch: G Noah Thomasson – began the week as the MAAC’s leading scorer (18.8 points) and averages 3.6 assists. Thomasson has averaged 20.3 points in the last six games.

Final three games, per KenPom.com's ratings Monday: 64-61 win vs. Fairfield, 64-58 win vs. Saint Peter’s, 69-66 loss at Canisius.

Predicted finish: Fifth in 11-team MAAC.

MAAC tournament begins: March 7, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure drops 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington, dips in Atlantic 10 standings An 83-81 overtime loss to George Washington on Sunday at the Reilly Center dropped the Bonnies further down the Atlantic 10 standings, with less than two weeks left in the regular season.

Record: 13-15, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference – tied for ninth in the Atlantic 10

Games remaining: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Davidson, 12 p.m. Sunday vs. Saint Joseph’s; 2:30 p.m. March 4 at UMass.

How the Bonnies got here: The Bonnies are in a late-season nosedive, having lost their last four games, and could finish lower than fifth in the Atlantic 10 for the first time since 2015. The Bonnies don’t just need wins. They also (still) need to find a cohesive rhythm on offense to help their defense – a perennial calling card of the program – and find it quickly.

Player to watch: F Chad Venning – averaging 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in Bona’s last six games, but has 10 turnovers in two of the last three games.

Final three games, per KenPom.com's ratings Monday: 69-65 loss at Davidson, 70-67 win against Saint Joseph’s, 71-67 loss at UMass.

Predicted finish: 10th in 15-team Atlantic 10.

Atlantic 10 tournament begins: March 7, Barclays Center, Brooklyn.