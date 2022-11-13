Big 4 basketball: UB men, Niagara men and women fall

Vado Morse scored 22 points as James Madison beat Buffalo 97-62 on Saturday at Alumni Arena.

Morse also added three steals for the Dukes (3-0). Alonzo Sule scored 14 points while shooting 2 of 3 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Takal Molson was 4 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Curtis Jones led the Bulls (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Zid Powell added eight points and four steals for Buffalo. Kidtrell Blocker also recorded eight points and two steals.

Powell’s dunk early in the game gave the Bulls a 7-6 lead with 16:44 remaining in the first half before the Dukes went on a 21-4 run to take control for good. James Madison led 40-27 at halftime.

Buffalo will take on Connecticut at y p.m. Tuesday in the XL Center.

Niagara men downed

Andre Screen scored 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Bucknell beat visiting Niagara, 68-50.

Xander Rice scored 14 points and had four steals for the Bison (2-0). Elvin Edmonds IV shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Noah Thomasson scored 12 points for the Purple Eagles (0-2).

Braxton Bayless hit a 3-pointer and a jumper to cut Bucknell’s lead to 34-30 early in the second half, but the Bison pulled away for victory.

Niagara returns to the court Friday to take on Central Arkansas.

Niagara women fall

LaSalle held Niagara to 20 first-half points and took a 34-point lead at halftime on the way to an 83-64 victory at Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Angel Parker had 23 points in 24 minutes for Niagara (1-1) and Aailyah added 16 points and 11 rebounds, but the Purple Eagles couldn’t slow down the Explorers, who shot 52.5% from the field and were 10 for 20 from three-point range.

Claire Jacobs led LaSalle (2-1) with 16 points.

Niagara travels to Colgate on Wednesday in a non-conference game.