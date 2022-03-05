Big 4 basketball teams ready for conference tournaments

Kyle Lofton gave a definite answer when he was asked what outlook the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was taking into the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
“Win the first game on Friday, take it step by step,” said Lofton, Bona's point guard. “We want to get back to the championship and prove that we’re still No. 1 in this league.”
The Bonnies will play in the A-10 quarterfinals against a yet-to-be-determined opponent on Friday in Washington, D.C.
The Bonnies earned the fourth seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament and a double bye to the quarterfinals by virtue of a 72-65 win Friday against Richmond. The Bonnies have a week to prepare, to rest and to heal their injuries before they start the postseason Friday in Washington, D.C.
The Bonnies are one of seven Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams that will play in conference tournaments this week. The UB men and women will play in the Mid-American Conference tournaments in Cleveland, and the Niagara and Canisius men and women will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournaments in Atlantic City, N.J.
The winners of each tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The men's and women's brackets will be revealed March 13.
“We are going to continue to strive for the goal – we do not want to be playing on the first day of the tournament," said Niagara coach Jada Pierce.
Here’s a look at the seven Big 4 programs who will play in their conference tournaments:
University at Buffalo men (19-10, 13-6 MAC): Fifth seed in the MAC Tournament, will face No. 4 Akron in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Players to watch: Jeenathan Williams, F, Buffalo (19.2 points per game); Enrique Freeman, F, Akron (11 rebounds per game, 37 blocked shots).
The rundown: The Bulls were the preseason pick to win the MAC Tournament and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but a pair of losses against Toledo and Kent State, combined with playing 19 MAC games, rather than 20, dropped the Bulls to the fifth seed. Akron won the only meeting between the two teams on Jan. 1.
UB women (22-8, 16-4 MAC): No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament, will face No. 7 Western Michigan at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
Players to watch: Dyaisha Fair, G, Buffalo (23.1 ppg, 4.9 rebounds per game); Lauren Ross, G, Western Michigan (17.9 ppg).
The rundown: The Bulls enter the tournament having won 11 of their final 12 regular-season games, and won their final four regular-season games by an average margin of 19.3 points. Fair has been among the nation’s scoring leaders this season, and sixth-year UB senior Summer Hemphill averages 13.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
Canisius men (11-20, 7-13 MAAC): No. 10 seed in the MAAC, will face No. 7 Fairfield in a first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Players to watch: Armon Harried, F, Canisius (11.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg); Supreme Cook, F, Fairfield (10.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg).
The rundown: The Golden Griffins have had an up-and-down season, but closed the season on a three-game winning streak, including a 67-64 win against Siena on Saturday. That helped the Griffs move up one spot in the standings, by virtue of a sweep of Quinnipiac earlier in the season.
Canisius women (5-24, 3-17 MAAC): No. 11 seed in the MAAC, will face No. 6 Monmouth in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Atlantic City.
Players to watch: Dani Haskell, G, Canisius (14.1 ppg, 2.8 assists per game); Rhay Porter, F, Canisius (5.1 rebounds per game, 40 blocked shots).
The rundown: The Griffs closed their season with a 71-62 win against Iona, and look to advance out of the first round of the MAAC Tournament for the first time since 2019, when the Griffs were eliminated from the quarterfinals. Siena defeated Canisius in the first round of the 2020 tournament, and the Griffs did not play in last year’s tournament after its season was suspended due to health and safety protocols.
Niagara men (14-15, 9-11 MAAC): No. 5 seed in the MAAC, will face No. 4 Monmouth in a quarterfinal game at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlantic City.
Players to watch: Marcus Hammond, G, Niagara (18.1 ppg); George Papas, G, Monmouth (15.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg).
The rundown: The Purple Eagles won their final two regular-season games by double-digit margins – a 74-52 win against Siena and an 83-52 win against Marist. Hammond has scored in double figures in 25 of the 27 games he’s played in this season. The Hawks and the Purple Eagles split the season series, but Monmouth has lost three of its last four games.
Niagara women (14-14, 11-9 MAAC): No. 4 seed in the MAAC, will face No. 5 seed Siena in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Atlantic City.
Players to watch: Angel Parker, G, Niagara (17.5 ppg), Rayshel Brown, G, Siena (13.8 ppg).
The rundown: The Purple Eagles earned their first first-round bye since 2013, winning seven of their final 10 regular-season games, including wins against Canisius and Iona to complete the regular season. Parker leads the MAAC with 113 steals, and the Purple Eagles lead the nation in steals per game (13.6).
St. Bonaventure men (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference): No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10, will face an opponent to be determined in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Players to watch: Jalen Adaway, G, St. Bonaventure (16.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg), Osun Osunniyi, F/C, St. Bonaventure (11.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 79 blocked shots).
The rundown: The Bonnies are the defending Atlantic 10 tournament champion and eye their second NCAA Tournament berth in two years. Bona finished the regular season winning eight of its final nine games, but Bona’s last two wins – a 54-52 win Feb. 26 at Saint Joseph’s and a 72-65 win Friday against Richmond – were playoff-type games that went down to the final possessions. Osunniyi should benefit from the extra time between games to further heal a left-ankle injury he sustained against Saint Joseph’s.
NCAA Tournament dates
NCAA men’s tournament
March 13: NCAA Tournament bracket revealed
March 15-16: First Four, Dayton, Ohio
March 17-20: First- and second round NCAA Tournament games – KeyBank Center will host first- and second-round NCAA Tournament games March 17 and 19.
NCAA women’s tournament
March 13: NCAA Tournament bracket revealed