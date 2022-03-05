Big 4 basketball teams ready for conference tournaments

Kyle Lofton gave a definite answer when he was asked what outlook the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was taking into the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

“Win the first game on Friday, take it step by step,” said Lofton, Bona's point guard. “We want to get back to the championship and prove that we’re still No. 1 in this league.”

The Bonnies earned the fourth seed in the Atlantic 10 tournament and a double bye to the quarterfinals by virtue of a 72-65 win Friday against Richmond. The Bonnies have a week to prepare, to rest and to heal their injuries before they start the postseason Friday in Washington, D.C.

The Bonnies are one of seven Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams that will play in conference tournaments this week. The UB men and women will play in the Mid-American Conference tournaments in Cleveland, and the Niagara and Canisius men and women will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournaments in Atlantic City, N.J.

The winners of each tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The men's and women's brackets will be revealed March 13.

+3 Niagara women’s basketball within reach of first MAAC Tournament bye since 2013 “We are going to continue to strive for the goal – we do not want to be playing on the first day of the tournament," said Niagara coach Jada Pierce.

Here’s a look at the seven Big 4 programs who will play in their conference tournaments: