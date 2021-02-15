Big 4 basketball teams face schedule disparities as conference tournaments near

“You’re running out of time,” Whitesell said. “We’re 10 games in (in conference play) and you need, maybe, some three-game weeks somewhere. Or, are we going to play all 20 league games? No one’s made that decision yet, but you’re running into the danger of not getting all 20 in right now.”

Of the MAC’s 12 teams, all but two played at least 10 conference games prior to Friday. The MAC will decide its regular-season champion and its conference tournament seedings on winning percentage in conference games, rather than the conference win-loss record.

“We weren’t worried about getting the minimum games in, but the concern we have is, can you have games scheduled that are equitable?” Whitesell said.

“We’re also asking, can we still get games in? I think the league is looking at, we have to get as many games in and make it safe, and shuffle things around. We have four or five teams that are on pause right now, and some teams that are in contact tracing. Now, it’s at the point where it’s, who hasn’t played each other?” he added.

Of the seven active Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams, the Bona men could be the team that has the best chance at making the men's NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 18 with the First Four in Indiana.