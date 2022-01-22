Big 4 basketball roundup: Bonaventure, Canisius men get victories

Osun Osunniyi had a season-high 21 points and 17 rebounds as St. Bonaventure beat Duquesne 64-56 on Friday night in an Atlantic 10 game in Pittsburgh.
Jalen Adaway had 16 points for the Bonnies (11-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaren Holmes added 16 points.
Osunniyi put the Bonnies ahead, 23-7, with 7:35 left in the opening half as Bona limited Duquesne to 2-for-16 from the floor to open the game.
Duquesne trimmed the advantage to three with 12 minutes remaining in the game, but Bona answered with threes from Adaway and Kyle Lofton.
Amir Spears had 18 points for the Dukes (6-10, 1-3). Tre Williams added 15 points. Kevin Easley Jr. had 14 points.
In other Big 4 games Friday:
• Armon Harried’s jumper with two seconds left game Canisius a 70-69 win over Rider at the Koessler Center. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Griffs, 6-12 overall and 2-5 in the MAAC. Rider fell to 5-12, 1-6. Scott Hitchon had 21 points to lead Canisius.
• KC Ndefo made a layup with 1:36 remaining in overtime to give St. Peter’s the lead en route to a 74-68 win over Niagara at the Gallagher Center. The Peacocks would not relinquish the advantage.
Capping a second half that featured seven ties and five lead changes, the Purple Eagles’ Marcus Hammond made a 3-pointer to even the score at 62 with 11 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. Ndefo tied his career high with a season-high 22 points to lead the Peacocks.
Daryl Banks III had 17 points for St. Peter’s (7-6, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Matthew Lee added 14 points.
Marcus Hammond had 21 points for the Purple Eagles (8-9, 3-5). Greg Kuakumensah added 12 points.
• The St. Bonaventure women’s team had four players in doubles but lost to Saint Joseph’s 77-70 at the Reilly Center in an Atlantic 10 game.
Asianae Johnson had a team-high 24 points on 10 for 19 shooting and had seven rebounds. I’yannna Lops had a career-high 18 and Tori Harris and Maddie Dziezgowski each added 11.
Taylor Napper hit two free throws for Bona (8-8, 0-5 A10) to tie the score at 61-61 with just more than five minutes remaining in the game, but the Hawks (6-10, 2-2) went on a 6-0 run and then made eight free throws down the stretch for the win.