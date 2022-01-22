Big 4 basketball roundup: Bonaventure, Canisius men get victories

Capping a second half that featured seven ties and five lead changes, the Purple Eagles’ Marcus Hammond made a 3-pointer to even the score at 62 with 11 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. Ndefo tied his career high with a season-high 22 points to lead the Peacocks.

Daryl Banks III had 17 points for St. Peter’s (7-6, 5-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Matthew Lee added 14 points.

Marcus Hammond had 21 points for the Purple Eagles (8-9, 3-5). Greg Kuakumensah added 12 points.

• The St. Bonaventure women’s team had four players in doubles but lost to Saint Joseph’s 77-70 at the Reilly Center in an Atlantic 10 game.

Asianae Johnson had a team-high 24 points on 10 for 19 shooting and had seven rebounds. I’yannna Lops had a career-high 18 and Tori Harris and Maddie Dziezgowski each added 11.

Taylor Napper hit two free throws for Bona (8-8, 0-5 A10) to tie the score at 61-61 with just more than five minutes remaining in the game, but the Hawks (6-10, 2-2) went on a 6-0 run and then made eight free throws down the stretch for the win.