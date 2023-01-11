Big 4 basketball notebook: Canisius forward Sisi Eleko thrives on confidence

A certain synergy of confidence has powered Sisi Eleko to a strong start for the Canisius women's basketball team.

Eleko, a 6-foot-2 freshman forward, has seen the confidence in herself grow. She learned quickly that Sahar Nusseibeh, Canisius’ second-year coach, was putting confidence in her, not just as a basketball player but also as a person.

“Just from the beginning to now, she’s made me so comfortable with this team, and she makes me feel seen,” Eleko said. “Being Black and at a PWI (predominantly White institution), and on a team where there are a not a lot of people who look like me, when she has events, she does little things that, for me, is big. Inviting Black businesswomen to speak with us. She does little things that make me feel really comfortable.”

In an environment where she’s been able to thrive, Eleko has scored in double figures in five of the Griffs’ last six games., and she’s become one of Canisius' inside standouts as a true freshman. Eleko is averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds in 14 games for the Griffs (6-9, 3-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rider in Lawrenceville, N.J., and then at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Md.

“Her natural ability and talent, her drive to be a major contributor for us and her patience and trust in our staff allowed her to grow through the initial weeks of the season,” Nusseibeh said. “Since MAAC play has started, she has really found her groove and is capitalizing on it.

“She has made a tough matchup for opponents.”

Eleko’s older sister, Jael, played basketball in their hometown of Montreal, which drew Eleko to the sport. When Sisi Eleko was 14, she received a letter from the University of Michigan expressing its interest in her as a recruit. That sparked her drive to become a better basketball player – and sparked hopes of playing in Chicago.

“It was the University of Michigan. That’s a big deal!” Eleko said. “After that, I changed my work ethic.”

She also had some competition that motivated her in Kiandra Browne, a club teammate who is now a forward at Indiana.

“I told myself, 'OK, if the University of Michigan can see that I’m good enough, and maybe, if I can go there in a couple years, I have to start having a mindset that yes, she’s better than me and has more experience, and she knows what she’s doing more than me, and she played for two years in front of college coaches,' ” Eleko said. “I can start to compete with her and show I want to be a better player.”

She learned about Canisius in the spring, when Nusseibeh reached out. Nusseibeh also had contacted her when she was an assistant at Miami (Ohio). Eleko made a quick recruiting visit to campus in April, then returned to campus in the summer to get ready for her first season of basketball.

Eleko describes herself as a versatile player who can shoot, who can assert herself under the basket and who can drive the lane, and isn’t afraid to put herself among the best freshmen in the MAAC, and in the country. That’s confidence, too.

“Confidence is everything,” said Eleko, who has helped the Griffs match their overall win total (six) from last season. “I’m never too high and I’m never too low. When it comes to the game, I’m not like, ‘OK, I’m going to have 17 points and 10 rebounds.’ No. I’m going to take it as it comes to me and do what I can control to have success. That’s what I always tell myself.”

Conference leaders

A pair of Cardinal O’Hara graduates are again among the MAAC’s women’s basketball scoring leaders. Niagara guards Aaliyah and Angel Parker are second and third on the MAAC in scoring, averaging 16.5 and 16.0 points per game, respectively, behind Fairfield’s Callie Cavanaugh (17.1). Aaliyah Parker also leads the MAAC with 50 steals.

UB’s Zakiyah Winfield leads the Mid-American Conference in rebounding (11.2 per game), prior to UB’s game Wednesday at Ohio, and began the week averaging a double-double, as she’s averaged 14.8 points in her first 11 games since joining the Bulls as a transfer from Glenville State, which won the 2021-22 Division II national championship. Winfield's UB teammate Re’Shawna Stone – also a transfer from Glenville State – is fourth in the MAC in assists per game (3.9).

Game of the week

Niagara men vs. Siena, 7 p.m. Friday, Gallagher Center, Lewiston: This is the matchup to watch in the MAAC this weekend, and not just because it’s Hubie Brown bobblehead night at the Gallagher Center, either. Siena (11-5, 5-0) leads the MAAC, two games ahead of Niagara (9-6, 4-2), and the Saints head to Western New York on a six-game winning streak. Niagara has won four of its last five games and is in third in the conference. Niagara guard Noah Thomasson leads the MAAC in scoring (18.2 points per game), and the Purple Eagles lead the MAAC in team defense, allowing 64.7 points per game.