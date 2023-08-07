The 2023 recruiting classes are all but finalized in the Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the 2024 recruiting classes are already being pieced together, a group that includes two local players in Brianna Barr-Buday, a senior at the Nichols School who has committed to the University at Buffalo women’s basketball program, and Jordyn Williams, a senior at Cardinal O’Hara who has committed to the Niagara women’s basketball program.

The Buffalo News will keep track of players who commit to the Big 4’s men’s and women’s basketball programs as part of the incoming 2024 class.

The early signing period for basketball is Nov. 8-15, and the late period is April 17, 2024-May 15, 2024.

UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO

Women

Brianna Barr-Buday

Date committed: Oct. 26, 2022

Position: Forward/center

Notes: UB’s first commitment for its 2024 class, Buday averaged 16.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in 2022-23, and was an All-Catholic A first team and all-state second team selection in Class AA.

Aniya Rowe

Date committed: May 25, 2023

Position: Guard

Notes: Rowe played at Royal Crown in Canada in 2022-23, after she helped Bishop Kearney in Irondequoit win the 2022 NYSPHSAA Class AA championship in girls basketball.

Mallory Daly

Date committed: June 9, 2023

Position: Guard

Notes: Daly averaged 21.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.3 assists at Seton-LaSalle High School in Pittsburgh this season.

CANISIUS COLLEGE

Men

Carter Jackson

Date committed: July 11, 2023

Position: Shooting guard

Notes: Jackson was Canisius’ first commitment for its 2024 class, and played in 2022-23 at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland.

NIAGARA

Women

Jordyn Williams

Date committed: May 2, 2023

Position: Forward

Notes: A 6-foot wing at Cardinal O’Hara, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals for the Hawks in 2022-23, and was a second-team All-Catholic selection.