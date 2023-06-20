The first of the schedules are trickling out for the Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the early dates and opponents already show a few intriguing matchups.

The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program will host a Cinderella story from the NCAA Tournament, while the St. Bonaventure men will match up against a Final Four opponent. The UB women will continue a long-standing local rivalry with Canisius, and two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams will play at Syracuse.

The Buffalo News will keep track of the Big 4’s men’s and women’s nonconference opponents as they’re announced, reported or confirmed, and dates and opponents not initially confirmed by athletic departments are attributed to original sources.

UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO

Men

Nov. 6: vs. FDU

👀 | First look at the 2023-24 non-con⬇️



Full schedule coming 🔜#reigKNIGHTed pic.twitter.com/3fJmNTrPrY — FDU Men's Basketball (@FDUKnightsMBB) June 16, 2023

Nov. 20-22: Gulf Coast Showcase, Fort Myers, Fla. (via Stadium.com)

Dec. 2: vs. St. Bonaventure, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request

Women

Nov. 6: vs. Canisius, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request

CANISIUS

Men

Nov. 8: at Syracuse

Women

Nov. 6: at UB, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request

NIAGARA

Men

Nov. 6: at Notre Dame

Nov. 11: vs. Bucknell

Nov. 17-19: at Youngstown State tournament (via Stadium.com)

Nov. 21: at Syracuse

Women

Nov. 24-25: at Cayman Islands Classic

ST. BONAVENTURE

Men

Nov. 16-17: Legends Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Dec. 2: At UB, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request

Dec. 16: vs. FAU at Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Springfield, Mass. (via Stadium.com)