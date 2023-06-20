The first of the schedules are trickling out for the Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball programs, and the early dates and opponents already show a few intriguing matchups.
The University at Buffalo men’s basketball program will host a Cinderella story from the NCAA Tournament, while the St. Bonaventure men will match up against a Final Four opponent. The UB women will continue a long-standing local rivalry with Canisius, and two Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference teams will play at Syracuse.
The Buffalo News will keep track of the Big 4’s men’s and women’s nonconference opponents as they’re announced, reported or confirmed, and dates and opponents not initially confirmed by athletic departments are attributed to original sources.
UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO
Men
Nov. 6: vs. FDU
Nov. 20-22: Gulf Coast Showcase, Fort Myers, Fla. (via Stadium.com)
Dec. 2: vs. St. Bonaventure, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request
Dec. 9: vs. Western Kentucky
Women
Nov. 6: vs. Canisius, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request
CANISIUS
Men
Nov. 8: at Syracuse
Women
Nov. 6: at UB, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request
NIAGARA
Men
Nov. 6: at Notre Dame
Nov. 11: vs. Bucknell
Nov. 17-19: at Youngstown State tournament (via Stadium.com)
Nov. 21: at Syracuse
Women
Nov. 24-25: at Cayman Islands Classic
ST. BONAVENTURE
Men
Nov. 16-17: Legends Classic, Barclays Center, Brooklyn
Nov. 25: vs. Miami (Ohio)
Dec. 2: At UB, per contract obtained by The News through Freedom of Information Law request
Dec. 16: vs. FAU at Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, Springfield, Mass. (via Stadium.com)
