Big 4 All-Bobblehead team: Who made the cut from UB, Canisius, Niagara and St. Bonaventure?

Calvin Murphy has a few good ideas when it comes to considering an all-bobblehead team of Little 3 basketball players.

Niagara's athletic department is issuing a bobblehead of Murphy in February, and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer starts with his Purple Eagles teammates.

Inside the Big 4: Niagara basketball commemorates Calvin Murphy, Hubie Brown, Larry Costello with bobbleheads Niagara is commemorating Murphy, Brown and Costello, its three alumni who are Naismith Hall of Fame inductees, by immortalizing the trio as bobbleheads.

“The guys I played with took a backseat to me, and had no problem with that,” Murphy said. “But they made me who I am, as a basketball player.

“The biggest thrill I had was when they inducted all of us into the Niagara athletic hall of fame. Those guys were very, very important to me. They did the dirty work and allowed me to be a star, and to have a collection of bobbleheads of my teammates in my own house, that would be an honor to me.”

He’d commemorate Hall of Famer Bob Lanier as St. Bonaventure’s representative. From Canisius, Murphy named Roger Brown, a guard who played for the Griffs from 1967-70.

The News took a cue from Murphy and from Niagara, which is issuing bobbleheads of Hall of Famers and Purple Eagles alumni Murphy, Hubie Brown and Frank Costello this season, and assembled its own All-Big 4 Bobblehead team.

University at Buffalo

CJ Massinburg: Massinburg became marquee guard who helped the Bulls to three Mid-American Conference Tournament championships and three berths in the NCAA Tournament, and to the program’s first Associated Press Top 25 national ranking in 2018-19. Massinburg is UB’s second-leading all-time scorer (1,990 points). He also helped Blue Collar U, a team made up of UB alumni, win the $1 million grand prize in The Basketball Tournament in August.

Also considered: Nate Oats, Javon McCrea, Jim Horne.

Felisha Legette-Jack: She lifted UB’s women’s basketball team to prominence as its head coach from 2012-22, as the Bulls made the NCAA Tournament four times and won three MAC Tournament championships. Now the women’s basketball coach at Syracuse, the Orange has already retired her uniform No. 33, but a UB-themed bobblehead would be a solid touch to Legette-Jack’s trophy case.

Also considered: Stephanie Reid, Dyaisha Fair, Cierra Dillard.

Canisius

John Beilein: The Burt native has had an accomplished career as a college basketball coach and was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in the fall. In five seasons at Canisius, he orchestrated a turnaround of the Golden Griffins’ men’s program. The Griffs played in the National Invitation Tournament in 1994 and 1995, and won the MAAC Tournament in 1996, which earned the Griffs their first berth in the NCAA Tournament since 1957.

Also considered: Sugar Ray Hall, Hank Nowak, Tony Masiello.

Shauna (Geronzin) Green: She is Canisius’ all-time leading scorer for women’s basketball (2,012) and its second all-time leading rebounder (909). Then, Green built Dayton into a perennial Atlantic 10 Conference contender and NCAA Tournament team in six seasons as coach of the Flyers. Now, Green is in her first season as coach at Illinois, and the Illini knocked of then-No. 12 Iowa 90-86 last week in Champaign, Ill.

Also considered: Heather Fiore, Dani Haskell.

Niagara

Frank Layden: A 1955 Niagara graduate, Layden coached the Purple Eagles men’s team from 1968-76, and led Niagara to its first NCAA Tournament berth in 1970. Niagara also made two National Invitation Tournaments, including the 1972 finals, with Layden at the helm. In 2014, Niagara renamed its court at the Gallagher Center in honor of Layden, who was 119-97 in eight seasons.

Also considered: Juan Mendez, Joe Mihalich.

Eva Cunningham: Cunningham, an Iroquois graduate, played at Niagara from 2001-05 and is Niagara's second-leading scorer with 1,753 points. She was a two-time first-team All-MAAC selection, and was the MAAC women's basketball player of the year in 2004-05. She’s now the dean of students at Buffalo Seminary.

Also considered: Angel and Aaliyah Parker, Victoria Rampado.

St. Bonaventure

Bob Lanier: Lanier’s name is synonymous with St. Bonaventure basketball, as the former Bennett High School star helped the Bonnies reach the 1970 Final Four, despite missing the national semifinal due to a knee injury. Lanier played for 14 seasons in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, scored 19,248 points, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

Also considered: Mark Schmidt, Andrew Nicholson, Kyle Lofton.

Hilary Waltman: Waltman is Bona’s career leading scorer in women’s basketball, with 2,106 points from 1995-99, and she was the first Bonnies women’s basketball player to cross 2,000 points. Bona will retire Waltman’s uniform number, 20 – a uniform number that was also worn by Kathy Lynch and also will be retired in Lynch’s honor – in February.

Also considered: Sue Shay, Dana Mitchell, Kathy Lynch, Asianae Johnson.