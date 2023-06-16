Trevor Large was acutely aware of the number of eyes on the Canisius College men’s hockey team in March.

Large, Canisius’ seventh-year coach, immediately noticed the buzz that grew in Western New York as the Golden Griffins prepared to play Holy Cross for the Atlantic Hockey Association championship and the conference's automatic NCAA bid.

Then, he saw the number of cameras, audio recorders and notebooks around him and his team in the days before an NCAA Tournament game against top-ranked Minnesota. So many that Large joked he now understood what Sabres coach Don Granato goes through on almost a daily basis during an NHL season.

The Golden Griffins traveled to Fargo, N.D., for an NCAA regional, and Large knew it was a substantial advertisement for Canisius as an institution. The game against Minnesota was broadcast nationally, and the Griffs found a weekend-long cult following in the home state of the University of North Dakota – one of Minnesota’s biggest traditional college hockey rivals.

“I’d challenge anyone to knock on a door in Fargo, North Dakota, and ask, ‘So, do you know of Canisius College?’ ” Large said. “That doesn’t happen for us or for the school unless we’re out there.”

Success and visibility in the NCAA Tournament, basketball's National Invitation Tournament or in a nationally-televised football bowl game is a tangible advertisement for colleges. The anticipated windfall is called the “Flutie Effect” – named after former Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie, whose Hail Mary pass to beat the University of Miami in 1984 elevated Boston College to a national platform.

Applications to the Jesuit school in Chestnut Hill, Mass., spiked after BC’s otherwise improbable win and put its athletic programs in the spotlight.

It also created a hypothesis – or maybe a misconception – that athletic glory in an NCAA Tournament or in a bowl game brings an increase in applications to an institution whose team makes a March run or pulls off an upset of a collegiate titan.

In some cases, that is so. In other cases, not so much.

What is sometimes ignored is that it brings less-heralded benefits to an institution, including marketing and licensing dividends, an increase in fundraising and stronger alumni engagement.

Correlation between admissions data, wins

St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball program made the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2021, and reached the NIT semifinals in 2022.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics' Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), the number of admissions applications for incoming freshmen at Bona between 2018 and 2019 dropped, from 3,163 for the 2018-19 school year to 3,058 for the next school year.

However, Bona received:

• 3,015 applications for the 2020-21 school year.

• 3,330 for the 2021-22 school year.

• 3,774 for the 2022-23 school year.

“It’s a small piece of the puzzle,” St. Bonaventure chief communications officer Tom Missel said of the relationship between athletic success and admissions. “We don’t have a national presence, but it’s helped us, more than anything, in our primary markets. We doubled our marketing spending about six years ago in Buffalo and Rochester, and piggybacked that with our basketball success. We also became an official education partner with the Bills, and that’s helped push our name out there, too. It’s not just basketball or marketing, but a combination of all the programs we offer now that help with enrollment success.”

Of the students who get into smaller schools such as St. Bonaventure (undergraduate enrollment of 1,868), only a fraction will attend that school. Bona, though, had 571 incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 school year – its largest freshman class in school history.

“We’re on pace to have another record class,” Missel said. “Basketball is one piece of that.”

The University at Buffalo, though, saw the statistical hypothesis come to life.

The UB men’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in March 2015, and undergraduate freshman applications increased in the next three years.

According to IPEDS data:

• 23,321 freshmen applied to UB for the fall of 2015;

• 25,659 applied to UB for the fall of 2016;

• 27,794 applied for the fall of 2017;

• 30,841 for the fall of 2018.

• 29,614 for the fall of 2019.

UB, though, won’t pin that uptick solely on basketball success, even though both the men’s and women’s teams made NCAA Tournaments a combined eight times from 2015-22.

“The go-to (belief) is, of course it helps admissions,” said Thomas McArthur, UB’s vice president for alumni engagement and annual giving. “Any public exposure helps raise the visibility of the university. It has a positive impact on the engagement of alumni. But it’s a little challenging to have direct correlation and causation.”

How coaches, administrators see benefit of exposure

Large coached Canisius to only its second NCAA hockey tournament berth in program history.

In years past, Large has promoted his program as, “We want to win, we’re trying to win, and we’re trying to get to the NCAA Tournament, and we’ve been on the verge of doing that.”

Winning the Atlantic Hockey Tournament and making the 16-team NCAA Tournament this year crystallized that, so now Large is changing his recruiting pitch.

“The fact that we’ve actually done it, and it’s recent, players now want to be a part of a winning program,” Large said. “Those are the players we want. It came to fruition for us this year, and now, we don’t have to talk about wanting to win. We mention (the NCAA Tournament) once, and guys say, ‘OK, I want to go after another ring.’ And we’ve heard that this year. We need to capitalize on where we’re at now, at this level.”

A year ago at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, N.J., Rachelle Paul oversaw an athletic department that quickly reaped the benefits of a remarkable run by a small college in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Saint Peter’s upset Kentucky in the first round, and then beat Murray State and Purdue to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight before North Carolina beat the Peacocks.

That NCAA Tournament success did not carry over to the 2022-23 season. Only seven of 15 players returned from the previous season, and head coach Shaheen Holloway took the same job at Seton Hall. The Peacocks finished 10th in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, then lost to Marist in the MAAC Tournament semifinals in March.

“We didn’t have the greatest season because we had turnover and a new coaching staff, but the excitement and the buzz is still very palpable here, on campus and in the surrounding area,” said Paul, a 2003 Canisius College graduate who is in her fifth year as athletic director at Saint Peter’s.

The Saint Peter’s brand, though, became even more recognizable. When Fairleigh Dickinson, a No. 16 seed in this year's tournament, beat No. 1 seed Purdue in the first round, people were quick to evoke two schools: UMBC, the only other 16 seed to beat a 1 seed (Virginia in 2018), and Saint Peter’s, the 2022 Cinderella story.

“We are seeing residual points of the NCAA Tournament run, in bits and pieces,” Paul said. “That run put Saint Peter’s on the map, and in peoples’ minds.”

Networking benefits, financial benefits

Each time UB’s men’s or women’s basketball team makes an NCAA Tournament or the football team prepares for a bowl game, the school’s alumni relations department uses it as an engagement tool by planning events in tournament host cities and watch parties in Buffalo and Western New York.

UB also looked at ways to continue that engagement off the combination of athletic success and meet-and-greets. Email addresses and phone numbers are collected. Distribution lists are created. Communication continues well after that game, win or lose.

“You have to think of that next level,” said McArthur, UB’s alumni engagement administrator. “It’s about the visibility and the marketing of other opportunities. It’s, ‘Let’s watch the game, but here are other ways to engage with the university.’ That’s philanthropy, volunteerism and community.”

That can literally translate into dollars and cents, too. Each year, UB hosts a Giving Day period – this year it was April 19-20 – and McArthur said it saw a 70% increase in the amount of dollars given from last year and a 17% increase in the number of donors. McArthur said UB has also seen an uptick in the number of donations earmarked to athletics since 2015.

McArthur said athletics was among the top units (units also include student life, management and medicine) in money and number of donors this year. That comes after the UB football team's win against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl in December, and coaching turnover in the men's basketball program following its first losing season since 2012-13.

Canisius raised more than $1.1 million on its Giving Day in April, and Large said $48,000 was earmarked for the hockey program.

“Winning a championship is part of that, and there’s a monetary value,” Large said. “Friends of the program and donors stepped up because they wanted to help celebrate winning the championship. Sometimes, that’s people giving back to the program.

“The institution benefits from the athletic programs doing well. And I hope people are having conversations about, ‘How do we capitalize on this?’ ”

Paul said fundraising has increased “dramatically” at Saint Peter’s. On its designated day of giving, $80,000 was raised and designated for Peacock Nation – the moniker given to the Saint Peter’s athletic fan base. Most notably, the university’s fundraising exceeded $2.2 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

Missel, St. Bonaventure’s chief communications officer, said the school hasn’t seen a huge spike in donations over the last five years, but the school is also carrying out the Bolder Bonaventure fund-raising campaign that began in 2018 with a goal of raising $125 million by May 2025. It reached $80 million in September 2022.

Athletics is one of the campaign’s components, with a proposed addition of a performance center, a basketball practice facility connected to the Reilly Center, a full-size artificial turf field with a bubble that will be used by all Bona's teams, and renovations to athletic facilities, including the pool and baseball field.

“If we weren’t as successful, I don’t think that would have been included in the campaign,” Missel said. “But because of that success and the willingness of the alumni to support that, we’re seeing interest.”

How to leverage exposure for the long term

A major component of maximizing the exposure a school or athletic program receives is by creating leverage. Make it a long-term gain, not just a short-term trend.

Then, the work continues. UB also looks at it from the perspective of human capital, not only money raised: Making connections and networking through the university’s alumni base.

“It’s, 'How do we continue to communicate and steward those volunteers, so they know their impact?' ” McArthur said. “We leverage that kind of interest into mentoring current students, connecting them with career design centers and internships. We want to leverage their talents for the benefit of the university.”

At Saint Peter’s, the lack of basketball success this year didn’t put a damper on the school’s marketability. Merchandise sales continue to be brisk for the college – the appeal of a teal-and-navy blue Peacock persists. Since March 2022, more than 20 companies have added licensing for Saint Peter’s memorabilia and gear, including t-shirt and apparel companies, and it has gained corporate sponsorships.

There was a 50% increase in men’s basketball season-ticket sales for the 2022-23 season. And there was an admissions application bump: Paul added that freshman applications for the 2023-24 school year increased by more than 63%, from April 2022 to April 2023.

“Making that kind of tournament run gives small schools like us a glimmer of hope,” Paul said. “If they can do it, we can do it. Why not us?”

Canisius’ hockey, softball and baseball teams made NCAA Tournaments in a span of 10 months, from May 2022 to March 2023. Large, Canisius’ hockey coach, recognizes the opportunities that come through exposure on a national platform.

“That advertisement is very real,” Large said. “The hope is, the more we can make a mark nationally, it helps the school, it helps the hockey program and it helps all athletics here.”