Bennett's Jayden Lewis leads UB football's initial recruits at start of early signing period

The University at Buffalo football program’s first signees for its incoming 2023 class include the top high school player in Ohio, but the most notable local name that the Bulls announced Wednesday is Jayden Lewis, who helped Bennett High School win the NYSPHSAA Class AA championship earlier this month.

Lewis signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning, the start of the early signing period for football, and the defensive back considered how being from Buffalo will help him as he prepares to join the Bulls for the 2023 season.

“Hopefully, I can bring a better community to UB,” said Lewis, who was born in Georgia but moved to Buffalo when he was in elementary school. “It’s already a great community and a great school, but I want to make other kids here come here, too.

“I looked at other schools, but UB caught my eye. They came to me like I was family. I’m very caring, very lovable and a great person to be around, and I’m going to bring great energy to the program.”

The early signing period continues through Friday, and more signees are expected to be announced Thursday and Friday. UB initially announced 20 signees Wednesday from the high school, prep school and junior-college ranks, including Lewis and Lamar Sperling, a running back from Akron, Ohio, who was named Ohio’s Mr. Football for the 2022 season.

“The high school players, the guys that we ended up bringing in, we feel like these are the guys that have the foundational pieces that we can continue to put ourselves in postseason play and win championships with," UB coach Maurice Linguist said. "And, obviously just because of the advent of the portal and junior college (transfers), we've been really successful, being able to attract those guys, some of these older players, and we're going to take advantage of those areas. Any time we have an opportunity to improve our roster, we're going to improve it but we're very aware that high school players is how you build the foundation of your program."

The recruiting isn’t over, either. Linguist said he expects more signees to be announced over the course of the three-day early signing period, and that after the holidays, UB’s staff will continue to assemble its incoming 2023 class, which will include transfers from other college programs and walk-on players.

Here are four takeaways from UB’s initial group of signees:

1. The local tie: Lewis, a defensive back/wide receiver, became the latest in a string of players from Section VI and Western New York to join the Bulls, a group that includes quarterback Cole Snyder (Southwestern), linebacker Shaun Dolac (West Seneca East), wide receivers Nik McMillan (Canisius) and Jovany Ruiz-Navarro (Fredonia) and offensive lineman Tyler Doty (St. Joe’s).

Lewis shared The Buffalo News’ Player of the Year award in football with teammate Rashard Perry, who signed with Syracuse. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lewis was Class AA's Offensive Player of the Year, with 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, and 605 yards and 10 touchdowns on receptions. On defense, he had 64 tackles and seven interceptions. UB plans to use Lewis on defense as a safety or nickel back in UB’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme.

"I love that he's done multiple things and he's been productive at all the things that they asked him to do there at Bennett," Linguist said of Lewis. "We've got a couple of things in our mind that we're going to be able to do with him, and then, obviously, when we get him here and get our hands on him, we'll see how it all kind of plays out. But we feel like he's got a lot of position flexibility on the back end.

“He fits what we're looking for, from a playmaking standpoint."

2. The big fish: The Bulls secured Sperling, a 5-foot-10, 180-pound running back from Akron, Ohio, who ran for 3,867 yards and 58 touchdowns on 417 carries, and had 12 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown this season. He helped Archbishop Hoban reach the Ohio Division II state championship game earlier this month.

He also had an offer from Kentucky, and 247Sports reported earlier this week that Sperling visited Ohio State.

"UB just signed Mr. Ohio," Linguist said. "Put a period right there. This kid had SEC offers coming in towards the end of this thing, and it's because of the production that he's had.

"When guys dominate, wherever they are, when they dominate in high school and they have just certain things that they have proven that they can do extremely well, it's a good metric to use that translates well to Division I football.”

3. The breakdown: UB’s incoming class will be completed in the spring, but the signees that UB announced Wednesday include 11 from high school, one from prep school, six from junior college and two transfers.

That group includes Dion Crawford, a linebacker from Georgia who was a Class 7A first-team all-state selection and the Gwinnett County TD Club’s Outside Linebacker of the Year in 2021; Jamari Ford, a three-star running back from Miami Northwestern who decommitted from UB earlier this month but signed Wednesday; and Joe Andreessen, a linebacker from Lancaster who was a second-team Football Championship Subdivision All-American this season at Bryant. Andreessen will join the Bulls as a graduate transfer.

4. What’s next for UB, recruiting-wise: Linguist said that after the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27, his staff will get some time off before reconvening to prepare for the spring signing period that begins Feb. 1 and runs through April 1, and for spring practices. The Bulls coaching staff again will prioritize recruiting, as well as elevating players on its roster; Linguist said punter Anthony Venneri, a walk-on, will earn a scholarship.

The Bulls also have to fill the holes at quarterback, as three quarterbacks – Matt Myers (West Seneca West), Casey Case and Brian Plummer – announced this month that they will enter the transfer portal.

"We've got to find a couple older guys that we need to come in and supplement the older guys that left," Linguist said. "We're just going to try to find the sweet spot. There's names in the portal and we just got to get to know the people and find out who that guy is. I want to take some time after this bowl game and just continue to bang out film on guys and and then see, from a skill standpoint, from a personality standpoint, do they fit us and then go through the process with them."

UB’s incoming recruits, on the first day of the early signing period

High school (11)

Player, Position, School/City

Messiah Burch, WR, Monsignor Farrell/Staten Island

Dion Crawford, LB, Collins Hill/Lawrenceville, Ga.

Mason Cumbie, QB, Hopewell/North Dinwiddie, Va.

Jamari Ford, RB, Miami Northwestern/Miami

Jevell Fugerson, WR, Lee County/Leesburg, Ga.

Jayden Lewis, DB, Bennett/Buffalo

Charles McCartherens, DB, North Cobb/Kennesaw, Ga.

Junior Poyser, DT, Williston Northampton (Mass.)/Brampton, Ontario

Nickolas Roy, DL, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School/Longueil, Quebec

Lamar Sperling, RB, Archbishop Hoban/Akron, Ohio

Henry Tabansi, OL, Moore Catholic/Staten Island

Prep school (1)

Mitch Viviano, TE, Oxford, Mich./Fork Union

Junior college (6)

Trevor Brock, OL, Iowa Western CC/St. Louis

Jamarr Davis, OT, Northwest Mississippi CC/West Point, Miss.

Dylan Kedzior, RB, Hutchinson (Kan.) CC/Claremore, Okla.

Devonyal Lofton, DL, East Mississippi CC/Forest, Miss.

Qua Sanders, WR, Jones (Miss.) College/Columbus, Miss.

Andrew Schnackenberg, TE, Coffeyville (Kan.) CC/Arkansas City, Kan.

Transfers (2)

Nick Beans, C, Lake Erie College/Clinton, Ohio

Joe Andreessen, LB, Bryant/Lancaster