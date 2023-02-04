Abby Songin stood in the stands at Koessler Athletic Center on Saturday, one of a handful of Canisius College women’s basketball alumnae who were recognized during the fourth quarter of the Golden Griffins’ game against Iona.

The game ended, and the Southern Tier resident went with two of her children, Nolan, 11, and Trudy, 9, to participate in Canisius’ sports clinic.

Canisius and the University at Buffalo’s athletic departments recognized National Girls and Women in Sports Day by combining activity with interactivity. Canisius held a multi-sport clinic for elementary and junior high students after the women’s basketball team’s 68-58 loss to Iona, and UB hosted its multi-sport clinic Saturday morning at the Ed Wright Practice Facility gymnasium, prior to the women’s basketball game against Northern Illinois.

Songin played at Canisius from 2003-07 and shot baskets as her son and daughter ran a footrace with athletes from Canisius' women's teams. Nearby, Canisius guard Dani Haskell taught girls how to dribble a basketball. In the batting cages, Griffs softball players Christie McGee-Ross and Megan Giese showed girls how to properly hold and swing a bat. Canisius rower Jaime Bennett introduced girls to a rowing machine, one of the sport’s more grueling training instruments.

Songin relished the chance to show her children what they are capable of through participation in sports, in one afternoon at her alma mater.

'Pass that torch because there is still work to be done': Local coaches, administrators look at past, future of Title IX Fifty years ago today, on June 23, 1972, the groundbreaking legislation was passed into law, and provided women with greater access to educational opportunities, but Title IX's impact has been most widely made and recognized in athletics.

"It just shows them what's possible, and to see where Mom played, that's pretty cool,” said Songin, whose maiden name is Radunske. “We live in a pretty rural area, so to have them get back into a diverse culture and have them experience the potential that is in sports, and the teamwork, Especially watching the game and seeing, just people coming together to do their thing, it's awesome to have them see that."

The events at Canisius and UB were part of a week that has highlighted National Girls and Women in Sports Day, which was first recognized on Feb. 4, 1987. That day came less than 15 years after the passage of Title IX, the 1972 federal law that provided women with greater access to educational opportunities. The law’s impact has been most widely made and recognized in athletics. It was also established years before many of the college athletes in the gymnasiums Saturday at Canisius and UB were even born.

Since 1987, it has showcased the continuing growth of women and girls in sports, and continues to shed light on the ongoing advocacy for equality in athletics. Women’s college sports alone are still a relatively young endeavor, as the NCAA didn’t oversee women’s sports until 1982. The Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women organized and administered regional and national competition in women’s athletics from 1971-83.

D’Ann Keller, UB’s senior associate athletic director for sports administration/senior woman administrator, worked with the NCAA for 11 years, and remembers conversations and designations for 10-year and 25-year anniversaries of women’s sports championships. Those short windows gave Keller some pause.

“You have to remember, there was the AIAW before the NCAA, and that’s where women’s sports really was strong,” Keller said. “I look back on it and thought, ‘wow, I thought we were so much further.’ ”

Keller saw a crawl at a macro level, and worked for quicker progress on a micro level. This year, she helped spearhead UB’s first participatory sports clinic for girls in years.

“Fifty years of Title IX, National Girls and Women in Sports Day, you look forward and it’s like, 'What can we really do to lead?' ” Keller said. “We thought, 'We need to connect with the youth.' ”

McGee-Ross, the Canisius softball player, first learned about National Girls and Women in Sports Day when she was a sophomore at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, and doesn’t remember much promotion or events surrounding it, until recently.

The last few years haven’t been conducive to events surrounding the day, either, as the Covid-19 pandemic eliminated congregation two years ago, and still kept it limited last year.

“As certain events happen, it kind of sparks people to bring it to light, even though it’s always been a thing,” McGee-Ross said. “But up until high school, I never even knew that it was a thing.

“It was a regular day, before, and social media, you see it, but before, it hasn’t been shown, I don’t want to say, enough appreciation, but there really has been nothing like this.”

McGee-Ross, her teammates, and female athletes at Canisius and UB literally put the power of sports, fitness and health in the hands of aspiring athletes.

At UB, girls also shadowed women who work in the athletic department, including athletic trainers, sports information directors and in-game operations personnel during the women’s basketball game at Alumni Arena.

“If you think about the position we’re in, as student-athletes right now at Buffalo, just having that influence on them is really cool, because when you’re younger, this is the stuff you want to see,” said Grace Wood, a UB swimmer from Southwestern High School. “You want to see older girls being successful in college, and being able to make that mark. I think this also gives them hope that they can do this in the future.”

At UB, women’s basketball coach Becky Burke began the morning clinic by welcoming more than 60 girls from across Western New York. Then, the movement began, as groups of elementary- and junior-high aged girls moved from station to station, where they worked with UB athletes.

Players on the UB softball team organized fielding and footwork drills. Members of the women’s track team walked through the form required to throw the shot put. The cheerleading team taught the start of a choreographed routine.

UB swimmers taught three basic swimming strokes: freestyle, butterfly and back stroke. Then, they had each participant pose on a winner’s podium, and draped Mid-American Conference championship medals around their necks.

“When they got up on the podium, it was so cool, because these girls asked us, ‘What are these medals for?’ or ‘Who won these?’ or ‘How do you get to that point?’ ” Wood said. “We’ve been telling them, if you like something, stick with it, and the better you will become at it, this will happen for you, too.”

Just by going through a few hours of engagement and movement through athletic drills, athletes at Canisius and UB also welcomed the responsibility of showing and another potential athlete his or her possibilities and capabilities.

“If some people here don’t play sports now, it might inspire them to do that,” said Laura Bogner, a Hamburg High graduate on the UB women’s soccer team. “They’ll see their role models here, playing sports, and they’ll be inspired to play at that level, or even start playing sports.

“I think that’s cool for them to see. I never thought of myself as a role model, but I think it’s cool because they look up to you. They see you, they’re smiling. They’re happy to be here with us. If they look up to me, I’m so happy to do that.”

Bogner also sees a bigger purpose in a week that shines a brighter light on women’s sports.

“This is when you recognize it, but it’s important to support and know the importance of women in sports,” Bogner said. “Support it all the time.”